Bishop’s rubber politics puts Kerala Congress factions in fix

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the statements by two influential bishops of the Catholic Church on rubber prices and the support to BJP, were made in north Kerala, its ripples are felt in central Kerala — among Mani and Joseph factions of Kerala Congress.

Both KC(M) and KC(J) have adopted a cautious approach and the top leaders are refusing to comment on the sensitive topic, but privately they admit that the statements of the bishops have put them in a tricky situation. Both Kerala Congress parties enjoy the backing of rubber growers of central Kerala, a majority of whom belong to the Christian community.

The political developments related to rubber have put the KC(M), which is currently an ally of the ruling LDF, in a bigger dilemma than the Kerala Congress (J), which is a constituent of the Opposition UDF, said sources. “KC(M) will have to deal with the ramifications of the bishops’ statements more than us as they are an ally of the ruling LDF,” said a source in KC(J). He pointed out that KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan days before the state budget to raise the support price of rubber to Rs 250. But, there was no mention of this in the budget,” he said.

However, after the bishops’ statement, KC(M) leaders, meanwhile, are hopeful that the state government would announce raising the support price. Thalassery archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany on Saturday said the farmers in the state will help the BJP to elect its first MP from Kerala if the Union government hikes the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg. The next day, Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil came out in support of the archbishop.

ALSO READ | Pamplany brings farmer politics to centre stage in Kerala

Writer and a keen observer of Christian politics, Paul Zacharia, told TNIE that the archbishop’s statement was intended to garner the trust and loyalty of the farmers in his diocese.

“A few bishops in the Catholic Church are inching closer to BJP for a while. The Thalassery archbishop has sounded a pro-BJP stand of the Catholic hierarchy,” he said. Pointing out that the recent developments could not be termed as ‘rubber politics’ he said that Kerala Congress factions may take any political stand and there is no surprise if they forge an alliance with BJP.

ALSO READ | 'Hike price of rubber to Rs 300 a kg, bag our votes': Kerala Bishop's message to BJP creates ripples

“It was P C Thomas, a Kerala Congress leader, who floated a party and become a minister in A B Vajpayee-led BJP ministry first. Now, a group of former Kerala Congress leaders is floating a new outfit and preparing to forge political ties with the saffron party,” he said.

Reacting to the bishops’ statements, Jose K Mani, KC(M) chairman, told reporters on Sunday that the Church only want to help the farmers, and the archbishop was against the policies of the Central government. It’s notable that Jose has not criticised the archbishop for his statements. When contacted, a Joseph faction functionary told TNIE that the party had not discussed the issue.

KOCHI: Though the statements by two influential bishops of the Catholic Church on rubber prices and the support to BJP, were made in north Kerala, its ripples are felt in central Kerala — among Mani and Joseph factions of Kerala Congress. Both KC(M) and KC(J) have adopted a cautious approach and the top leaders are refusing to comment on the sensitive topic, but privately they admit that the statements of the bishops have put them in a tricky situation. Both Kerala Congress parties enjoy the backing of rubber growers of central Kerala, a majority of whom belong to the Christian community. The political developments related to rubber have put the KC(M), which is currently an ally of the ruling LDF, in a bigger dilemma than the Kerala Congress (J), which is a constituent of the Opposition UDF, said sources. “KC(M) will have to deal with the ramifications of the bishops’ statements more than us as they are an ally of the ruling LDF,” said a source in KC(J). He pointed out that KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan days before the state budget to raise the support price of rubber to Rs 250. But, there was no mention of this in the budget,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, after the bishops’ statement, KC(M) leaders, meanwhile, are hopeful that the state government would announce raising the support price. Thalassery archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany on Saturday said the farmers in the state will help the BJP to elect its first MP from Kerala if the Union government hikes the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg. The next day, Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil came out in support of the archbishop. ALSO READ | Pamplany brings farmer politics to centre stage in Kerala Writer and a keen observer of Christian politics, Paul Zacharia, told TNIE that the archbishop’s statement was intended to garner the trust and loyalty of the farmers in his diocese. “A few bishops in the Catholic Church are inching closer to BJP for a while. The Thalassery archbishop has sounded a pro-BJP stand of the Catholic hierarchy,” he said. Pointing out that the recent developments could not be termed as ‘rubber politics’ he said that Kerala Congress factions may take any political stand and there is no surprise if they forge an alliance with BJP. ALSO READ | 'Hike price of rubber to Rs 300 a kg, bag our votes': Kerala Bishop's message to BJP creates ripples “It was P C Thomas, a Kerala Congress leader, who floated a party and become a minister in A B Vajpayee-led BJP ministry first. Now, a group of former Kerala Congress leaders is floating a new outfit and preparing to forge political ties with the saffron party,” he said. Reacting to the bishops’ statements, Jose K Mani, KC(M) chairman, told reporters on Sunday that the Church only want to help the farmers, and the archbishop was against the policies of the Central government. It’s notable that Jose has not criticised the archbishop for his statements. When contacted, a Joseph faction functionary told TNIE that the party had not discussed the issue.