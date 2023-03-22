Home States Kerala

‘Brahmapuram indicator of disasters lurking in state’: Kerala High Court

The state of Kerala is blessed with countless gifts from nature, and the present generation has a responsibility to act as guardians of nature.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Warning from the recent Bramhapuram fire incident serves as an indicator of potential disasters lurking in the state, the Kerala High Court observed on Tuesday. The court then directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) and the Ernakulam district collector to use the powers available to them under the Disaster Management Act 2005 to enforce the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 in all local self-governments.

This action is necessary to prevent disasters or to manage them effectively in case of an emergency.

A Division Bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti said, “For effective prosecution, this Court would consider requesting the Chief Justice to designate or notify one Magistrate Court in each district for prosecuting the offences committed under the Environment Laws.”

The state of Kerala is blessed with countless gifts from nature, and the present generation has a responsibility to act as guardians of nature.

However, the question remains whether we are enjoying these benefits without repaying our debts to nature, as highlighted in the present suo motu writ petition, said the bench.

The recent fire incident at the municipal solid waste management facility in Bramhapuram is a warning sign for society in the state to conduct a comprehensive audit of the generation, management, handling, and handover of municipal solid waste to authorized agencies.

The court asked the additional chief secretary to file a report explaining an alternative viable proposal for solid waste management for all the Municipal Corporations on or before April 11.

The court further directed the PCB to collect samples of water from the water drawing points of the Periyar river, one analysed by the Board, and another handed over to the District Collector for sending to laboratories for analysis and file reports by April 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bramhapuram fire Kerala High Court
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp