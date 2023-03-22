Drugs given by friends take minor boy’s life in Thiruvananthapuram, kin seek probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family members of a 17-year-old boy hailing from the coastal village of Perumathura, who died under mysterious circumstances on Monday, have alleged that the boy died after being administered drugs by his friends.

Irfan, who resided at Ottappana near Perumathura, died on Monday early morning after developing medical complications. According to Irfan’s mother Rajila, her son was taken out of his house by his friends on Sunday evening. He was later found lying outside the house, she added.

“He was in bad shape when we saw him. He was vomiting and was taken to a private hospital. After getting some treatment, we came back. But his condition got worse by night and he died at the Medical College Hospital,” she said.

According to another relative, Irfan had confided to his mother that his friends made him smell something and he fell ill after that. “We think he was given drugs to smell. He might have died because of that. Though Irfan’s mother told the police about this, they did not take it at face value,” the relative said.

The Kadinamkulam police, meanwhile, said the forensic surgeon has reported a brain haemorrhage and the exact reason could be found during the probe.

“The haemorrhage could be due to drug overdose. But we are awaiting other medical reports and a precise answer to the reason for the death can only be said after that,” said an officer.

He, however, said the family initially did not raise allegations about the involvement of the boy’s friends in the case. “Since they have now spoken about this, we have recorded their statements. A case has been registered for unnatural death. Further steps will be taken during the probe,” an officer said.

The residents, meanwhile, protested against the police inaction against the drug mafia operating in the locality and said several boys in the locality have fallen prey to drugs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family members of a 17-year-old boy hailing from the coastal village of Perumathura, who died under mysterious circumstances on Monday, have alleged that the boy died after being administered drugs by his friends. Irfan, who resided at Ottappana near Perumathura, died on Monday early morning after developing medical complications. According to Irfan’s mother Rajila, her son was taken out of his house by his friends on Sunday evening. He was later found lying outside the house, she added. “He was in bad shape when we saw him. He was vomiting and was taken to a private hospital. After getting some treatment, we came back. But his condition got worse by night and he died at the Medical College Hospital,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to another relative, Irfan had confided to his mother that his friends made him smell something and he fell ill after that. “We think he was given drugs to smell. He might have died because of that. Though Irfan’s mother told the police about this, they did not take it at face value,” the relative said. The Kadinamkulam police, meanwhile, said the forensic surgeon has reported a brain haemorrhage and the exact reason could be found during the probe. “The haemorrhage could be due to drug overdose. But we are awaiting other medical reports and a precise answer to the reason for the death can only be said after that,” said an officer. He, however, said the family initially did not raise allegations about the involvement of the boy’s friends in the case. “Since they have now spoken about this, we have recorded their statements. A case has been registered for unnatural death. Further steps will be taken during the probe,” an officer said. The residents, meanwhile, protested against the police inaction against the drug mafia operating in the locality and said several boys in the locality have fallen prey to drugs.