‘Kerala Awards’ lose sheen as many awardees skip event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The presentation of the maiden ‘Kerala Puraskarangal 2022’, modelled on the Centre’s Padma Awards, turned out to be a lacklustre event as five awardees, including litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair who was conferred the top honour ‘Kerala Jyothi’, did not turn up for the ceremony.

As MT could not attend the event, his daughter Ashwathy V Nair received the honour on his behalf. Danseuse Deepti Omchery Bhalla received the award on behalf of her father and playwright Omchery N N Pillai, who was conferred with the ‘Kerala Prabha’ award.

Actor Mammootty, who has also conferred the ‘Kerala Prabha’ award and sculptor Kanayi Kunhiramam and educationist M P Parameswaran, who were among the winners of the ‘Kerala Sree’ awards, also gave the award ceremony a miss.

However, the absence of Mammootty, known to be a Left fellow traveller, from a prestigious award function of the LDF government, came as a surprise. Recently, the actor criticised the waste management system in the state following the Brahmapuram fire and the government’s handling of the crisis.

Recognition for contributions of distinguished personalities

On Tuesday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave away the Kerala Awards at a function presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Raj Bhavan. The awards were instituted to recognise the contributions of distinguished personalities in various spheres of social life.

Soon after the awards were announced, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman said he would not accept the honour as a protest against the LDF government’s apathy in preserving statues and the poor maintenance of his sculptures. M P Parameswaran’s absence was also on predicted lines as soon after the award declaration, he had wondered why he was chosen for it and openly criticised the policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Pride of Kerala

The other awardees who received the honour from the governor were former bureaucrat T Madhava Menon (Kerala Prabha), biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, magician Gopinath Muthukad, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly and playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Kerala Sree).

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The presentation of the maiden ‘Kerala Puraskarangal 2022’, modelled on the Centre’s Padma Awards, turned out to be a lacklustre event as five awardees, including litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair who was conferred the top honour ‘Kerala Jyothi’, did not turn up for the ceremony. As MT could not attend the event, his daughter Ashwathy V Nair received the honour on his behalf. Danseuse Deepti Omchery Bhalla received the award on behalf of her father and playwright Omchery N N Pillai, who was conferred with the ‘Kerala Prabha’ award. Actor Mammootty, who has also conferred the ‘Kerala Prabha’ award and sculptor Kanayi Kunhiramam and educationist M P Parameswaran, who were among the winners of the ‘Kerala Sree’ awards, also gave the award ceremony a miss. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the absence of Mammootty, known to be a Left fellow traveller, from a prestigious award function of the LDF government, came as a surprise. Recently, the actor criticised the waste management system in the state following the Brahmapuram fire and the government’s handling of the crisis. Recognition for contributions of distinguished personalities On Tuesday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave away the Kerala Awards at a function presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Raj Bhavan. The awards were instituted to recognise the contributions of distinguished personalities in various spheres of social life. Soon after the awards were announced, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman said he would not accept the honour as a protest against the LDF government’s apathy in preserving statues and the poor maintenance of his sculptures. M P Parameswaran’s absence was also on predicted lines as soon after the award declaration, he had wondered why he was chosen for it and openly criticised the policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Pride of Kerala The other awardees who received the honour from the governor were former bureaucrat T Madhava Menon (Kerala Prabha), biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, magician Gopinath Muthukad, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly and playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Kerala Sree).