Missing woman’s body found under bed in Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The body of a 27-year-old woman was found covered in a blanket and shoved under the bed of her house at Kanchiyar in Kattappana on Tuesday. The deceased is P J Valsamma alias Animol, wife of Bijesh of Vattamukalel house, Pezhumkandam.

Valsamma was a teacher working at a nursery school functioning in the area.

Her husband Bijesh is missing and is suspected of having killed her. The couple has a child. As per sources, Valsamma was reported missing from home since Saturday. Following this, her parents filed a missing complaint with the Kattappana police on Sunday.

Bijesh had also accompanied them to the station. Though Valsamma’s mother Philomena conducted a search for her daughter inside Bijesh’s house, he tactically sent her out when she tried to enter his room.

On Tuesday, her parents came to Bijesh’s house again. However, the door was found locked from the outside. As they felt suspicious, Valsamma’s brother and father broke into the house via the backdoor. In the search, Valsamma’s body was found covered in a blanket and kept under the bed. The police said it was a case of murder and launched a probe to find Bijesh.

