Home States Kerala

Missing woman’s body found under bed in Kerala

On Tuesday, her parents came to Bijesh’s house again.

Published: 22nd March 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Missing, Police, Search

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The body of a 27-year-old woman was found covered in a blanket and shoved under the bed of her house at Kanchiyar in Kattappana on Tuesday. The deceased is P J Valsamma alias Animol, wife of Bijesh of Vattamukalel house, Pezhumkandam.

Valsamma was a teacher working at a nursery school functioning in the area. 

Her husband Bijesh is missing and is suspected of having killed her. The couple has a child. As per sources, Valsamma was reported missing from home since Saturday. Following this, her parents filed a missing complaint with the Kattappana police on Sunday.

 Bijesh had also accompanied them to the station. Though Valsamma’s mother Philomena conducted a search for her daughter inside Bijesh’s house, he tactically sent her out when she tried to enter his room. 

On Tuesday, her parents came to Bijesh’s house again. However, the door was found locked from the outside. As they felt suspicious, Valsamma’s brother and father broke into the house via the backdoor. In the search, Valsamma’s body was found covered in a blanket and kept under the bed. The police said it was a case of murder and launched a probe to find Bijesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder case missing woman found death P J Valsamma
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp