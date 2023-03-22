Home States Kerala

SSLC, HSE students in Kerala to get grace marks from this year

The minister said the distribution of 5kg of rice to children during the summer holidays will also begin soon.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will resume granting grace marks to SSLC and HSE students who excelled in extra-curricular activities, from this year, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said in the assembly on Tuesday. He said the distribution of textbooks and uniforms to schools will begin on March 25. 

The minister said the distribution of 5kg of rice to children during the summer holidays will also begin soon. “A total of 10.5 lakh students have newly joined public schools in the state,” said the minister. He said the government has used `3,000 crore for the development of school infrastructure. Not a single officer or teacher will have to face action on account of books getting accumulated due to the change in the textbook syllabus in 2015. “There are certain procedures for taking back the books. It will be done quickly,” he said.

1.64L Guest workers join welfare scheme

Minister V Sivankutty said 5,16,320 guest workers have been registered under the Aawas Pariyojana scheme in the state. A total of 1,64,761 people have become members of the Kerala Migrant Workers Welfare Scheme. ‘Guest App’ to streamline the registration process has also been developed, said the minister.

Revenue e-literacy to be completed next year

Revenue Minister K Rajan said in the assembly that the revenue e-literacy project, which is slated to begin next month, will be completed on February 24 next year. The project is being implemented in four phases.

All minor ports to become feeder ports to Vizhinjam

All 17 minor ports in the state will be made feeder ports once the Vizhinjam container terminal becomes operational, Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil said in the assembly on Tuesday.

