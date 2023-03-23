Home States Kerala

After 17 yrs, Ripper Jayanandhan gets parole, attends daughter’s marriage

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Ripper Jayanandhan, the infamous serial killer of Kerala, got parole after 17 years in jail to attend his daughter’s wedding, held at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple on Wednesday. Jayanandhan’s daughter Keerthi, an advocate, had approached the High Court seeking parole for her father to attend the rituals.

With a police escort, Jayanandhan was sanctioned parole taking into account humanitarian considerations.
On Tuesday, Jayanandhan visited his home and met the family before returning to Viyyur High-Security Prison.

He was released again on Wednesday morning and came directly to Vadakkumnathan temple to attend the ritual and give his blessings to the newly married couple.

While the debate is still on about whether Jayanandhan was culpable in the alleged brutal murders, he seemed to be content attending his daughter’s wedding.

Though he was charged with eight murders, including a double murder in Mala, Jayanandhan was acquitted by the court in three cases, while the police were yet to file the chargesheet in one case. 

Recently, an investigative report by a journalist for an online news website over Jayanandhan’s role in the murders led to a renewed discussion in the state, raising more questions than it sought to answer.

