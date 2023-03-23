BJP may win over a few opportunists, not entire state: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In an oblique reference to Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany batting for the BJP citing the rubber price issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday warned the Sangh Parivar against going overboard trusting the words of a few “opportunists”.

“They (the Sangh Parivar) may have succeeded in wooing some opportunists. Some might have fallen for their smiles. But they should remember that it’s not the stand of the general public in Kerala who have always kept the BJP away,” Pinarayi said inaugurating a public meeting in connection with the AKG Commemoration programme, organised by the CPM at Peralasserry.

“Kerala has always resisted communalism, whether it’s by the majority community or the minorities. People here have realised both are dangerous. That is why the BJP always ends up a loser in the state,” he said, It is the practice of the Sangh Parivar to approach important persons among the minorities seeking electoral support. And some easily fall prey to them, Pinarayi said.

“The BJP wants to conquer everything. They even resort to threats to win over such people. They may succeed in a few cases. But they are not accepted generally as the people in the state are aware of the true nature of the RSS,” he added.

“The BJP has been resorting to all sorts of tricks to win a seat in Kerala. In the 2016 assembly election, they bagged a seat. The CPM had said that it will close the BJP’s account. And we did. The people accepted the line taken by the CPM as they understood the shady deal behind BJP’s victory,” Pinarayi said.

Turning guns at the UDF, the chief minister accused the Opposition of “indecent conduct” during the just concluded assembly session. They just do not understand what is happening in the assembly. They don’t have time to discuss the problems of the people of Kerala, he said.

The Opposition unleashed an attack on even lady watch-and-ward personnel. “Let the speaker decide on the issues we had raised during an all-party meeting. Congress and the UDF have dragged the situation to this level,” Pinarayi alleged.

