K Sudhakaran constitutes 7-member panel to monitor Kerala Congress revamp

The newly constituted State level subcommittee will be responsible for finalising the district lists that have already been submitted to the State Congress leadership.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has constituted a subcommittee consisting of seven members to oversee the selection of block presidents and district committee members.

The formation of this subcommittee came after several Congress MPs, group leaders, and senior leaders demanded a state-level monitoring committee be put in place. The leaders of the subcommittee include Kodikunnil Suresh MP, A P Anil Kumar MLA,  T Siddique MLA, K C Joseph, Joseph Vazhakkan, K Jayanth, and M Liju. K C Joseph and  Joseph Vazhakkan are group managers, while K Jayanth and M Liju are Sudhakaran loyalists.

Previously, there were concerns raised against Sudhakaran that he was making unilateral decisions in selecting block presidents and district committee office bearers, which caused a delay in completing the organizational revamping for close to two years.

Senior MPs like K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh, and M K Raghavan were among the most vocal in criticising Sudhakaran on this issue. In response, K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organization), called for a meeting of  Congress MPs during the ongoing session of the Parliament to discuss the restructuring process.

It was decided during the meeting that the restructuring would be completed within this month. The two factions had also taken a decision not to cooperate with the leaders on the party restructuring if their demand to have a State level monitoring committee was not constituted.

The newly constituted State level subcommittee will be responsible for finalising the district lists that have already been submitted to the State Congress leadership. Sudhakaran has urged the subcommittee to come up with the final list within 10 days.

