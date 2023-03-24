Australia’s state election has a Malayali in fray

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Sunil Jayadevan has been toughening it out as a candidate for the state parliament election in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW). With polling set for Saturday, the Liberal Party candidate is making last-ditch efforts to win the support of voters.

“When I contested the union elections of MSM College Kayamkulam as a candidate of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), hundreds of KSU and even Congress party supporters were part of the campaigning. The people of Australia are, however, different. They just come out to vote. None of the candidates are out trying to create ripples in the election campaign, like in our state. I have had sleepless nights in the last few days,” he told TNIE over phone from NSW.

“This is the first time a Malayali is contesting the NSW election. I am seeking the mandate for the lower house of the state parliament from Mount Druitt, a district in Western Sydney. The Liberal Party has been ruling the state for the past 12 years and that gives me hope. Edmond Attalla, of the Labour Party, is the present MP from Mount Druitt and my main opposition. In addition, there are two other candidates, Morshad Asm, of the Greens, and Dudas Andrew, of the Animal Justice Party, contesting the seat,” the Chirakadavam, Kayamkulam, native said.

Sunil has been living in Australia with his family for the past 23 years. He was general secretary of the MSM College union and remained active in local politics. He moved Down Under after resigning his government job as junior health inspector. He also worked as an adult education and literacy supervisor under the Kerala University and even arranged a literacy programme in Alappad panchayat in the 1980s.

He is now a senior lecturer at two colleges in Sydney. His wife, Beena, is the director of S&MB Australia Pty Ltd and his daughter, Megha, works in the hospitality sector.

ALAPPUZHA: Sunil Jayadevan has been toughening it out as a candidate for the state parliament election in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW). With polling set for Saturday, the Liberal Party candidate is making last-ditch efforts to win the support of voters. “When I contested the union elections of MSM College Kayamkulam as a candidate of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), hundreds of KSU and even Congress party supporters were part of the campaigning. The people of Australia are, however, different. They just come out to vote. None of the candidates are out trying to create ripples in the election campaign, like in our state. I have had sleepless nights in the last few days,” he told TNIE over phone from NSW. “This is the first time a Malayali is contesting the NSW election. I am seeking the mandate for the lower house of the state parliament from Mount Druitt, a district in Western Sydney. The Liberal Party has been ruling the state for the past 12 years and that gives me hope. Edmond Attalla, of the Labour Party, is the present MP from Mount Druitt and my main opposition. In addition, there are two other candidates, Morshad Asm, of the Greens, and Dudas Andrew, of the Animal Justice Party, contesting the seat,” the Chirakadavam, Kayamkulam, native said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sunil has been living in Australia with his family for the past 23 years. He was general secretary of the MSM College union and remained active in local politics. He moved Down Under after resigning his government job as junior health inspector. He also worked as an adult education and literacy supervisor under the Kerala University and even arranged a literacy programme in Alappad panchayat in the 1980s. He is now a senior lecturer at two colleges in Sydney. His wife, Beena, is the director of S&MB Australia Pty Ltd and his daughter, Megha, works in the hospitality sector.