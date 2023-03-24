Home States Kerala

Enforcement squads to take action against illegal dumping of waste in Kerala

LSG dept has deployed 23 special squads to implement solid waste management rules 

Published: 24th March 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Waste dumped beside a road in Kochi | Express

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Kerala High Court’s decision to set up a system to monitor waste management in the state, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has deployed 23 special enforcement squads to implement solid waste management rules in the state.This move comes after a fire broke out at the Brahmapuram dumpsite, leading the court to criticise local authorities and the state government for inadequate waste handling. 

A senior LSGD official told TNIE that a detailed government order on the powers and responsibilities of the squad has come out. “The local bodies are unable to take action or enforce the waste management rules as it’s just one of the many responsibilities they have. 

The squad will provide assistance to local bodies to implement the rules.”We have constituted 23 squads for the purpose and their full-fledged operations will begin on Monday. The primary responsibility is to conduct inspections and take action against violators. The squad will impose a spot fine for violators dumping waste illegally and has the power to confiscate vehicles and banned products and initiate action with the help of the police,” said the official.

The squad will monitor illegal littering on roadsides,public places and take steps to clear the dumping areas where the burning of garbage is rampant. “The squad will keep track of bulk waste generators and ensure that the waste is being disposed of scientifically. The squad will be active during night time and the teams should be active for at least 20 days every month. A district-level secretariat under the Suchitwa Mission will be monitoring and reviewing the activities of the squad,” said the official.

The squad will have members from the Police, Pollution Control Board (PCB), Suchitwa Mission, internal vigilance wing and LSGD. “Each district secretariat cell will have a grievance cell where the public can inform about violations.”

Tightening the grip

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod will have one squad each and all other districts will have two squads for conducting inspections.
Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day (TPD). The state generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Around 49% of the waste is generated in households, 36% in institutions and 15% in public places. 

