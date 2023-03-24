Home States Kerala

Kerala: Counter vigilance wing to check corrupt elements within VACB soon

Regarding the DySP who is under scanner, the Vigilance Director said stringent action will be taken. 

Published: 24th March 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, disproportionate assets

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has decided to set up a counter vigilance cell within the department to detect corrupt elements among its ranks. The decision came close on the heels of a Vigilance DySP being arraigned in a corruption case. Vigilance Special Cell DySP P Velayudhan Nair was booked after he was allegedly found to have received bribes from former Tiruvalla municipality secretary, who himself is an accused in a corruption case.

The counter-vigilance team will initially have six officers on board and will be led by an officer of the rank of inspector. The team will collect details of financial transactions of Vigilance officials to identify the corrupt ones. Also, the team has been sanctioned to collect digital and physical evidence against erring officers. The team will be operational by April.

The DySP is facing the allegation that he gave a clean chit to former Tiruvalla municipality secretary S Narayanan while probing a disproportionate assets case against him, after taking bribes. The Vigilance on Wednesday had raided the DySP’s residence at Kazhakootam following which the officer reportedly fled from the scene to avoid arrest.

Vigilance Director ADGP Manoj Abraham said the special team will be formed as part of in-house cleaning operations. “We have already decided to clean up the department and that’s our prime area of focus this year. We will take strong action against erring sleuths, who are detected by the special team for their wrongdoings,” he said. Regarding the DySP who is under scanner, the Vigilance Director said stringent action will be taken. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp