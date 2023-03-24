Kerala: Counter vigilance wing to check corrupt elements within VACB soon

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has decided to set up a counter vigilance cell within the department to detect corrupt elements among its ranks. The decision came close on the heels of a Vigilance DySP being arraigned in a corruption case. Vigilance Special Cell DySP P Velayudhan Nair was booked after he was allegedly found to have received bribes from former Tiruvalla municipality secretary, who himself is an accused in a corruption case.

The counter-vigilance team will initially have six officers on board and will be led by an officer of the rank of inspector. The team will collect details of financial transactions of Vigilance officials to identify the corrupt ones. Also, the team has been sanctioned to collect digital and physical evidence against erring officers. The team will be operational by April.

The DySP is facing the allegation that he gave a clean chit to former Tiruvalla municipality secretary S Narayanan while probing a disproportionate assets case against him, after taking bribes. The Vigilance on Wednesday had raided the DySP’s residence at Kazhakootam following which the officer reportedly fled from the scene to avoid arrest.

Vigilance Director ADGP Manoj Abraham said the special team will be formed as part of in-house cleaning operations. “We have already decided to clean up the department and that’s our prime area of focus this year. We will take strong action against erring sleuths, who are detected by the special team for their wrongdoings,” he said. Regarding the DySP who is under scanner, the Vigilance Director said stringent action will be taken.

