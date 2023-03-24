Kerala HC stays drive to capture Arikomban

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the forest department’s drive ‘Operation Arikomban’ to tranquillise and capture rogue tusker Arikomban that has been creating problems for residents in Chinnakanal and nearby areas in Idukki district.

In a special sitting, a division bench directed the forest department not to capture the elephant till March 29. However, the court permitted the department to go ahead with measures to track the movement of the elephant near human settlements.

People for Animals (PFA), Trivandrum chapter, and Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy, Thrissur, approached the Kerala High Court against the forest department drive to tranquillise and capture wild bull elephant Arikomban and keep it in captivity at Kodanad elephant camp.

Advocate Bhanu Thilak, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the order passed by the Chief Wild Life Warden is unscientific and against the spirit of the law in existence.

The petition stated that the tusker is familiar to the residents of Santhanpara and Chinnakanal grama panchayats. It has been given a heroic image by the residents of Chinakkanal due to its huge size and naughtiness. The tusker is in the habit of regularly targeting and raiding ration shops in human settlements near the forest area and eating the maximum amount of rice. The human interventions in the wild and the lack of food and water caused by encroachment of forest boundaries are the root causes of the human-wild animal conflict prevailing in Kerala.

As per Section 11 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, the Chief Wildlife Warden can take three decisions; firstly, to hunt/kill, secondly to translocate and rehabilitate the animal to a forest and thirdly to keep it in captivity. Killing or hunting a wild animal could be ordered only if it is impossible to capture, tranquillise, or translocate it. The petitioner pointed out that the destructive and unscientific method of capturing the elephant and relocating it from its natural habitat to artificial habitat is indeed against the spirit of the law in force. The tranquillization operation was scheduled on March 26. The court will hear the petition on March 29.

