Kerala: Property tax to go up by 5 per cent starting April 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Thursday that the department has decided to issue construction permits for small buildings up to 300 sqm in corporations and municipalities on the same day. The permit will be issued based on a self-certified application. The applications can be submitted online with the affidavit of the licensee or empanelled engineers.

He added that the new property tax rates will apply to buildings constructed from next year. The LSGD will soon fix the new rates. The existing property tax in local bodies in the state will go up by 5% from April 1.In another significant decision, the government has exempted buildings used for owner’s occupancy up to 60 sqm from property tax. However, this exemption will not apply to flats.

The department will undertake a mission to identify unauthorised constructions and modifications made to each building. If found guilty, the tax will be fixed accordingly. If there are illegal constructions, a tax of three times the amount will be imposed for that portion. However, residences up to 1500 sqft are exempted from this charge.

The government has decided to introduce new conditions for regularising unauthorised buildings. According to the decision, buildings that started construction before November 7, 2020, can be regularized. The framing of rules is in the final stage, and the public can submit applications until then. Earlier, rules were issued for regularising buildings that began construction before July 31, 2017.

Permits for smaller buildings will be issued without inspection from April 1. “The department aims to avoid unnecessary inspection and the time lag for a permit”, said Rajesh.

The government will make an appropriate increase in the building permit fees. Compared to other states Kerala has the lowest permit fees. While in Coimbatore it is Rs 563 in Kerala it is Rs 10- 15 . The department has noticed that many LSGs do not collect tax or fix appropriate tax amounts. With GIS mapping, all ongoing constructions can be tracked and total tax collection can be ensured. Information Kerala Mission will lead the work.

The state government will have its urban policy soon. “A commission will be formed incorporating the international experts” , Rajesh said. “In comparison to other states, the urbanisation is taking place at a rapid pace. The land utilisation, lifestyle, and waste management system is becoming complicated. In this situation the government has decided to form an urban policy”, he added.

Starting in April, all employee transfers in local bodies will be done online. With this facility, employees can be transferred between three-tier panchayats and corporations for the first time. This year’s transfer process will be completed by April 30.

