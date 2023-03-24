Home States Kerala

Life Mission: ED seeks extension of Santhosh Eappen’s custody

The agency filed the submission while seeking an extension of Santhosh Eappen’s custody for a week. Eappen, the  Managing Director of Unitac Builders was arrested on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted to the Special Court for PMLA cases in Kochi on Thursday that they are investigating a money trail in connection to the LIFE Mission Wadakkancherry money laundering case.

The agency filed the submission while seeking an extension of Santhosh Eappen’s custody for a week. Eappen, the  Managing Director of Unitac Builders was arrested on Monday. Unitac Builders had been awarded the contract for the LIFE Mission housing project in Wadakkancherry, which was funded by the UAE Red  Crescent with Rs 18.50 crore in  2019.

ED is alleging that Eappen withdrew around Rs 4.25 crore from the bank, from the fund provided by the Red Crescent, to give as commission to people involved in the project. Of this, around Rs 3.50 crore was given as the commission to the Consul General. The  Consul General gave Rs 1 crore to former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar which was traced from the bank locker of the accused  Swapna Suresh. The details of  commission given by Eappen are being probed.

Eappen’s counsel objected to the ED’s request for an extension of his custody, but the court decided to extend it, considering the need for an in-depth probe into the commission given by him. Earlier, Eappen was questioned in the presence of former LIFE Mission CEO U V  Jose on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

