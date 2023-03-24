Life Mission: ED seeks extension of Santhosh Eappen’s custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted to the Special Court for PMLA cases in Kochi on Thursday that they are investigating a money trail in connection to the LIFE Mission Wadakkancherry money laundering case.

The agency filed the submission while seeking an extension of Santhosh Eappen’s custody for a week. Eappen, the Managing Director of Unitac Builders was arrested on Monday. Unitac Builders had been awarded the contract for the LIFE Mission housing project in Wadakkancherry, which was funded by the UAE Red Crescent with Rs 18.50 crore in 2019.

ED is alleging that Eappen withdrew around Rs 4.25 crore from the bank, from the fund provided by the Red Crescent, to give as commission to people involved in the project. Of this, around Rs 3.50 crore was given as the commission to the Consul General. The Consul General gave Rs 1 crore to former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar which was traced from the bank locker of the accused Swapna Suresh. The details of commission given by Eappen are being probed.

Eappen’s counsel objected to the ED’s request for an extension of his custody, but the court decided to extend it, considering the need for an in-depth probe into the commission given by him. Earlier, Eappen was questioned in the presence of former LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted to the Special Court for PMLA cases in Kochi on Thursday that they are investigating a money trail in connection to the LIFE Mission Wadakkancherry money laundering case. The agency filed the submission while seeking an extension of Santhosh Eappen’s custody for a week. Eappen, the Managing Director of Unitac Builders was arrested on Monday. Unitac Builders had been awarded the contract for the LIFE Mission housing project in Wadakkancherry, which was funded by the UAE Red Crescent with Rs 18.50 crore in 2019. ED is alleging that Eappen withdrew around Rs 4.25 crore from the bank, from the fund provided by the Red Crescent, to give as commission to people involved in the project. Of this, around Rs 3.50 crore was given as the commission to the Consul General. The Consul General gave Rs 1 crore to former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar which was traced from the bank locker of the accused Swapna Suresh. The details of commission given by Eappen are being probed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Eappen’s counsel objected to the ED’s request for an extension of his custody, but the court decided to extend it, considering the need for an in-depth probe into the commission given by him. Earlier, Eappen was questioned in the presence of former LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose on Tuesday and Wednesday.