Pa‘luck’ad all the way in 2022’s lottery wins list

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When it came to top lottery wins, Lady Luck smiled the most on Palakkad in 2022. Of the total lottery tickets sold in Kerala last year, Palakkad had the most number of tickets winning the top three prizes, revealed an analysis of the results of six weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries conducted by the state lotteries department.

As many as 462 tickets sold in Palakkad won the first, second or third prizes, with the winning amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to several crores. This, said department officials, was due to the sheer volume of tickets sold in the district. In second place was Thrissur with 449 winning tickets. Capital Thiruvananthapuram was third with 368 prize-winning tickets in 2022.

“Palakkad and Thrissur are among districts with huge volume of tickets sales. So, it is natural they will have a higher number of winning tickets,” said an official with the lotteries department.

Sales figures of a randomly-chosen weekly lottery showed 13.5 lakh tickets – the highest in state – were sold in Palakkad. Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram followed with 13 lakh and 10.5 lakh tickets sold, respectively.

The six weekly lotteries included in the analysis were Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. The bumper raffles were X’Mas-New Year, Pooja, Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu and Summer bumpers.

Together, there were 3,803 first, second and third prizes from 315 draws. The Fifty-Fifty weekly lottery was not included as it was launched mid-2022. Consolation prizes of bumper lotteries that carry a purse of `1 lakh were not included as the results did not mention the place of sale. Meanwhile, Kasaragod was at the bottom of the list, both in terms of winning numbers and sales of the randomly-chosen lottery. Of the total tickets sold in the northern district, 105 bagged one of the top three prizes.

Muslims’ disinterest behind low lottery sales in some dists

Also, 3.25 lakh tickets of the randomly-selected lottery were sold in Kasaragod. Pathanamthitta was second last, with 117 winners and 3.85 lakh ticket sales. Wayanad had 147 tickets winning big money. Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram saw 6.25 lakh, 6 lakh and 5 lakh tickets being sold, respectively.

The Muslim community’s disinterest was cited as one of the reasons for the low volume of sales in some districts. “Lottery is a form of gambling, which is forbidden in Islam. Still, there are Muslims who buy lottery tickets. Tickets sales in areas having higher Muslim population see a slump during the holy month of Ramadan,” said a retired lottery officer who served in one of the northern districts.

C Satheesh Kumar, professor and director of Kerala University’s statistics department too attributed the higher wins to the huge volumes of tickets sold. “Say there is a raffle with 60 lakh tickets and 1,000 prizes. Of this, 30 lakh tickets were sold in district A and 15 lakh in district B. To know the probable number of prizes, one has to multiply the total number of prizes with tickets sold in a particular district and divide it with the total number of tickets printed. So, the probable number of prizes in district A would be 500 and that in district B would be 250,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When it came to top lottery wins, Lady Luck smiled the most on Palakkad in 2022. Of the total lottery tickets sold in Kerala last year, Palakkad had the most number of tickets winning the top three prizes, revealed an analysis of the results of six weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries conducted by the state lotteries department. As many as 462 tickets sold in Palakkad won the first, second or third prizes, with the winning amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to several crores. This, said department officials, was due to the sheer volume of tickets sold in the district. In second place was Thrissur with 449 winning tickets. Capital Thiruvananthapuram was third with 368 prize-winning tickets in 2022. “Palakkad and Thrissur are among districts with huge volume of tickets sales. So, it is natural they will have a higher number of winning tickets,” said an official with the lotteries department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sales figures of a randomly-chosen weekly lottery showed 13.5 lakh tickets – the highest in state – were sold in Palakkad. Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram followed with 13 lakh and 10.5 lakh tickets sold, respectively. The six weekly lotteries included in the analysis were Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. The bumper raffles were X’Mas-New Year, Pooja, Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu and Summer bumpers. Together, there were 3,803 first, second and third prizes from 315 draws. The Fifty-Fifty weekly lottery was not included as it was launched mid-2022. Consolation prizes of bumper lotteries that carry a purse of `1 lakh were not included as the results did not mention the place of sale. Meanwhile, Kasaragod was at the bottom of the list, both in terms of winning numbers and sales of the randomly-chosen lottery. Of the total tickets sold in the northern district, 105 bagged one of the top three prizes. Muslims’ disinterest behind low lottery sales in some dists Also, 3.25 lakh tickets of the randomly-selected lottery were sold in Kasaragod. Pathanamthitta was second last, with 117 winners and 3.85 lakh ticket sales. Wayanad had 147 tickets winning big money. Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram saw 6.25 lakh, 6 lakh and 5 lakh tickets being sold, respectively. The Muslim community’s disinterest was cited as one of the reasons for the low volume of sales in some districts. “Lottery is a form of gambling, which is forbidden in Islam. Still, there are Muslims who buy lottery tickets. Tickets sales in areas having higher Muslim population see a slump during the holy month of Ramadan,” said a retired lottery officer who served in one of the northern districts. C Satheesh Kumar, professor and director of Kerala University’s statistics department too attributed the higher wins to the huge volumes of tickets sold. “Say there is a raffle with 60 lakh tickets and 1,000 prizes. Of this, 30 lakh tickets were sold in district A and 15 lakh in district B. To know the probable number of prizes, one has to multiply the total number of prizes with tickets sold in a particular district and divide it with the total number of tickets printed. So, the probable number of prizes in district A would be 500 and that in district B would be 250,” he said.