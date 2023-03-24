Home States Kerala

Priests, laity reject Archbishop Mar Thazhath’s pastoral letter

According to the statement, the pastoral letter, while talking about reconciliation, aims to end the Holy Mass facing the public and bring in the Synod’s unholy 50-50 formula of conducting Qurbana.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy came out with a statement rejecting the pastoral letter sent by the apostolic administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. According to the statement, the pastoral letter, while talking about reconciliation, aims to end the Holy Mass facing the public and bring in the Synod’s unholy 50-50 formula of conducting Holy Qurbana.

Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO, Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said, “The pastoral letter reads, “If the Holy Qurbana offering is to be honest, a reconciliation must take place. As the Holy Bible says, ‘Place the offerings before the altar and go and be reconciled to your brother. Then come and make the offering.’ However, if we evaluate the attitude and actions of Mar Thazhath, his words ring hollow.” 

He said, Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which was closed last December due to his stubbornness, is yet to open. “It is the archbishop who recently appointed Fr Anthony Poothaveli to Moozhikulam Church and created a pastoral crisis in that parish as well. He  filed a lawsuit against his own priests and the people,” he said. 

The Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi has decided that such a pastoral letter, which is against the Gospel, should not be read in any church in the archdiocese, he said. “Let the apostolic administrator resolve the issue regarding the closure of St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and that too during these days of lent which are the most important days in a Christian’s life instead of writing the pastoral letters,” said Fr Sebastian Thalian, convenor of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mar Andrews Thazhath Syro-Malabar
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp