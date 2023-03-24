Priests, laity reject Archbishop Mar Thazhath’s pastoral letter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy came out with a statement rejecting the pastoral letter sent by the apostolic administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. According to the statement, the pastoral letter, while talking about reconciliation, aims to end the Holy Mass facing the public and bring in the Synod’s unholy 50-50 formula of conducting Holy Qurbana.

Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO, Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said, “The pastoral letter reads, “If the Holy Qurbana offering is to be honest, a reconciliation must take place. As the Holy Bible says, ‘Place the offerings before the altar and go and be reconciled to your brother. Then come and make the offering.’ However, if we evaluate the attitude and actions of Mar Thazhath, his words ring hollow.”

He said, Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which was closed last December due to his stubbornness, is yet to open. “It is the archbishop who recently appointed Fr Anthony Poothaveli to Moozhikulam Church and created a pastoral crisis in that parish as well. He filed a lawsuit against his own priests and the people,” he said.

The Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi has decided that such a pastoral letter, which is against the Gospel, should not be read in any church in the archdiocese, he said. “Let the apostolic administrator resolve the issue regarding the closure of St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and that too during these days of lent which are the most important days in a Christian’s life instead of writing the pastoral letters,” said Fr Sebastian Thalian, convenor of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi.

KOCHI: The priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy came out with a statement rejecting the pastoral letter sent by the apostolic administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. According to the statement, the pastoral letter, while talking about reconciliation, aims to end the Holy Mass facing the public and bring in the Synod’s unholy 50-50 formula of conducting Holy Qurbana. Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO, Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said, “The pastoral letter reads, “If the Holy Qurbana offering is to be honest, a reconciliation must take place. As the Holy Bible says, ‘Place the offerings before the altar and go and be reconciled to your brother. Then come and make the offering.’ However, if we evaluate the attitude and actions of Mar Thazhath, his words ring hollow.” He said, Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which was closed last December due to his stubbornness, is yet to open. “It is the archbishop who recently appointed Fr Anthony Poothaveli to Moozhikulam Church and created a pastoral crisis in that parish as well. He filed a lawsuit against his own priests and the people,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi has decided that such a pastoral letter, which is against the Gospel, should not be read in any church in the archdiocese, he said. “Let the apostolic administrator resolve the issue regarding the closure of St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and that too during these days of lent which are the most important days in a Christian’s life instead of writing the pastoral letters,” said Fr Sebastian Thalian, convenor of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi.