Rise in Tuberculosis cases a challenge to Kerala’s health system

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tuberculosis cases continue to rise, although at a low rate, despite the progress made by the state in eliminating the disease. Lack of awareness on tuberculosis, a bacterial infection affecting the lungs, remains a health challenge, as the infections can pose a greater risk to people with low immunity. The state reported 23,407 tuberculosis cases in 2022. It is 6% higher than the cases reported in 2021. The increase came at a time when the state is targeting TB elimination by 2025.

Kerala has made great strides in eliminating the disease when compared to other states. But it is still a health risk especially when people have started forgetting or ignoring the disease, according to health experts.

According to them, the data on TB should be an eye-opener for the public about the prevalence of the disease. “If there are patients there are infection-causing pathogens around. It is simple. But there are people who think that there is no TB in society. Often a prolonged cough of more than two weeks is ignored and they self medicate to subside the symptoms. The need to test the sputum is often ignored,” said an officer of the directorate of health services. If a sputum positive person does not take treatment, he or she can infect 10-15% of his contacts and 10% of them can become TB patients.

The officers who manage the government TB control programme complained that there is a general lack of awareness about the disease and the fact that the public get screening and treatment free of cost in government health institutions.

Though 82-84% of the patients are cured completely, the deaths due to TB are a worrying factor. There are nearly 2000 people dying of TB in the state every year. The presence of comorbidities such as diabetes, Covid, HIV AIDS, kidney diseases increases the risk of tuberculosis and deaths.

The focus is on tuberculosis preventive treatment (TPT) as a strategy to eliminate TB, said Dr P S Shajahan, professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha and former president of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM).

“Studies show that the bacteria is present in 30% of the population. They have a 5-10% lifetime risk of developing TB. The risk is more for people with certain comorbidities. TPT is focused on the risk group as part of the policy to eliminate TPT,” said Dr Shajahan

