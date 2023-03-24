'This is politics with gloves off': Shashi Tharoor slams Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership in Kerala has termed the Lok Sabha secretariat decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as MP following the Surat court verdict, as politically motivated and taken in haste. Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he is stunned by the rapidity of the action against Rahul. "I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," he tweeted.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said neither Rahul nor the Congress can be silenced. "The Surat court verdict is not the final word. The Congress believes in democracy and rule of the law. We have got a legal system that goes all the way to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi will return treading the legal path. Neither Rahul nor the Congress can be silenced with such acts," said Satheesan. He added that the Congress along with Rahul Gandhi will fight against vendetta politics and communalism.

The Lok Sabha secretariat decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi could lead to a byelection in Kerala's Wayanad constituency. There are reports that the Wayanad bypoll may take place along with the Karnataka elections.

The state Congress leadership has decided to take out a Raj Bhavan march in protest against the Lok Sabha secretariat decision on Monday. KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Opposition leader VD Satheesan along with MPs, MLAs and other senior Congress leaders will attend the march.

Leaders from the Left parties too came out against the decision. "Vindictive politics can never be politics of righteousness. It reveals once again the fascist arrogance of RSS/BJP. In case of NCP MP Faizal and in Rahul's case the govt moved with lightning speed. When questions of frauds and scams come they compete with snails...That is BJP!" tweeted CPI's Rajya Sabha MP and party national secretariat member Binoy Viswam.

