‘Wetland of dragonflies’ mires Technopark’s expansion plans

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A development conundrum or an error in judgement? Nearly 61 acres of land at Technopark’s Phase III campus, in the state capital, acquired in 2007, remain unutilised, as the agriculture department had submitted a report to the revenue department stating the area is a “wetland” that hosts a significant number of dragonflies.

Due to the report, Technopark authorities have not been able to carry out construction for the last three years, at a time when more than 400 companies have lined up for space at the IT park. However, the state government is likely to take a call soon on whether to allow buildings on the plot, despite the agriculture department’s report.

Technopark sources say the report was submitted in 2019, before the pandemic, and that no decision has been forthcoming from the government since. “A decision should be take soon as many companies are awaiting space,” a source said.

They point out that this particular land was partitioned into square plots earlier, after the completion of the Ganga and Yamuna buildings, owned by the state government. “In the flooding of 2018 these plots were filled with water; to the extent they resembled a natural pond. And, when agriculture officials inspected the location, they found a significant population of dragonflies. They misinterpreted the artificial pool as a ‘water body’ and reported it to the government. Moreover, he government sat on the report, and some firms had to approach courts to get necessary approvals for getting the land transferred to their names,” sources added.

As per government records, the entire land parcel within Phase III was classified as paddy land, with conversion allowed subject to conditions. Taurus Embassy Techzone, which is also coming up on Phase III, had faced similar difficulties early on. But, it was resolved after the plot allotted to the company was reclassified as regular land.

The government had issued a gazette notification dated February 6, 2007, during the land acquisition procedures, clearly stating that some portions were reclaimed paddy fields. However, there was no mention of a wetland. As per the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, there are provisions for converting paddy land for other purposes.

Former Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas had approached the government, seeking urgent intervention on the issue and rectification of the errors in the final data bank with regard to the Phase III campus. In a letter dated August 1, 2022, to the revenue divisional officer, John said there were many errors in the list of land notified as wetland and paddy land.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, told TNIE that talks are on with the government to address these issues. “This issue is our topmost priority. Phase IV development has also been prioritised. We have already raised the issue with the government. So it will be addressed very soon so as to ensure construction on the plot,” he said.

