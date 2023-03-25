Arikomban Mission awaits Kerala High court verdict 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the High Court issuing temporary stay order to the Forest Department’s mission to tranquilise and capture the rouge tusker Arikomban from Chinnakkanal, it was decided that both the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Kumki elephants, which have already arrived in the area to execute the mission, will stay back until the court issues a final verdict on the issue.

A Division Bench of the High Court took the decision on Thursday based on the plea filed by an animal rights organisation, challenging the mission planned for March 26.

The organisation named People for Animals and Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy approached the court, saying the move to capture the elephant and make it kumki through rigorous training was “unscientific and cruel.”

Arikomban roams a tea estate in Periyakanal, Idukki

They said human intervention in the wild and lack of food and water caused by encroachment of forest boundaries were the main reasons for elephant incursions, and netting or capturing it was not a permanent solution.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Shantri Tom said the main team of officials led by the chief veterinary surgeon and darting specialist Arun Zachariah is yet to reach Chinnakkanal. “They are expected to arrive the next day. The RRT officials who have already arrived in Chinnakkanal and the two Kumkis will stay here until a final verdict on the issue is taken by the court,” he said.

He said that based on the court order, the department would proceed with capturing the rouge tusker Arikomban from Chinnakkal.

Devikulam range officer Vegi P V said a total of 12 officials belonging to the rapid response team are presently camping in Chinnakkanal. “The kumkis have caretakers, and they are being looked after by their mahouts. The remaining two Kumkis are expected to arrive in the coming days after a final decision on the issue is taken by the court,” he said.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting held to discuss the issue in Chinnakkanal on Friday has decided to organise protest programmes in various parts of Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats till March 29, when the court gives its final verdict.

“If the court order is against the interest of the local residents settled here, we will move on with severe protest programs, including hartal,” said Ushakumari, the panchayat vice president.

