Kerala Governor loses again, HC quashes his KU order

The High Court had last Friday quashed the governor’s order suspending the resolutions adopted by the Kerala Technical University’s syndicate.

Published: 25th March 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 05:47 AM

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the second major setback in a week for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Kerala High Court on Friday quashed his order withdrawing the nomination of 15 members from the Kerala University (KU) senate. The court also quashed the notification issued by Khan, as the chancellor of universities in the state, constituting a  committee to select the new vice-chancellor of the university, stating the constitution of the committee is not in accordance with the statute.

Justice Sathish Ninan issued the order on a petition filed by K S Chandrasekhar, professor and head, Institute of Management in Kerala, University of Kerala, and others challenging the notification.

The governor, in his notification, said, “The members have failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities as a member of the senate of the university. I hereby withdraw my pleasure from allowing them to continue as members of the senate of the university with immediate effect. They shall cease to be members of the senate...with immediate effect.”

The court said the orders of the chancellor withdrawing the nominations by invoking the pleasure doctrine, engrained under the 4th proviso to Section 18(3) of the Kerala University Act, cannot be sustained and are liable to be interfered with. 

The nominee is not a mere mouthpiece or an agent, said the court, adding, “It appears that the chancellor was under a misconception regarding the role of the nominee, which also contributed to the arbitrary action.” Therefore, the order withdrawing the nominated members suffers from the vice of arbitrariness, it said. 

The High Court had last Friday quashed the governor’s order suspending the resolutions adopted by the Kerala Technical University’s syndicate.

