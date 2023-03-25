Kerala govt mulls special team to get PWD in order 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to appoint a special inspection team to ensure the efficient functioning of Public Works Department offices in the state, PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Friday. The minister also said that the overall functioning of the offices will be improved with the establishment of the new inspection department. He was speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

At present, the functioning of public works offices is being verified by the heads of the respective departments. On Thursday, a direct inspection was conducted at the Chief Architect’s office. The Public Works Department secretary and the Internal Vigilance Team have been asked to investigate and submit a report on the irregularities found during the inspection, including deficiencies in the punching statement. Action will be taken as soon as the report is received. The minister reiterated that there would be no compromise with such wrong practices.

Riyas expresses gratitude to Union Min Gadkari

PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas also expressed his special thanks to Union Surface Transport Department Minister Nitin Gadkari for allocating funds for the development of the National Highway under the Public Works Department of the state.

“The Centre has allocated a total of Rs 804.76 crore for the development of two national highways. Of these, Rs 350.75 crore has been allocated for acquiring land for the development of the Adimali-Kumali National Highway and Rs 454.1 crore for the Malaparamba-Puthuppadi road connecting Kozhikode district and Wayanad on National Highway 766. Koduvalli and Thamarassery bypasses, which were the main needs of the state government, have also been considered in the project,” Riyas said.

Riyas said that the development of the two roads, for which the amount has been allocated, will be implemented on a war footing. According to Riyas, financial approval has been given considering the project submitted by the Public Works and National Highways Department.

“A project proposal for upgrading 35 kilometres of National Highway 766 was submitted. Financial permission is available for land acquisition for a two-lane road with paved shoulders. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had given special attention to the development of National Highway 766,” he said.

The minister said that he had raised this issue in his discussion with Gadkari after taking charge of the Public Works Department. Following this, funds were allocated for the first phase of land acquisition.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to appoint a special inspection team to ensure the efficient functioning of Public Works Department offices in the state, PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Friday. The minister also said that the overall functioning of the offices will be improved with the establishment of the new inspection department. He was speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. At present, the functioning of public works offices is being verified by the heads of the respective departments. On Thursday, a direct inspection was conducted at the Chief Architect’s office. The Public Works Department secretary and the Internal Vigilance Team have been asked to investigate and submit a report on the irregularities found during the inspection, including deficiencies in the punching statement. Action will be taken as soon as the report is received. The minister reiterated that there would be no compromise with such wrong practices. Riyas expresses gratitude to Union Min Gadkarigoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas also expressed his special thanks to Union Surface Transport Department Minister Nitin Gadkari for allocating funds for the development of the National Highway under the Public Works Department of the state. “The Centre has allocated a total of Rs 804.76 crore for the development of two national highways. Of these, Rs 350.75 crore has been allocated for acquiring land for the development of the Adimali-Kumali National Highway and Rs 454.1 crore for the Malaparamba-Puthuppadi road connecting Kozhikode district and Wayanad on National Highway 766. Koduvalli and Thamarassery bypasses, which were the main needs of the state government, have also been considered in the project,” Riyas said. Riyas said that the development of the two roads, for which the amount has been allocated, will be implemented on a war footing. According to Riyas, financial approval has been given considering the project submitted by the Public Works and National Highways Department. “A project proposal for upgrading 35 kilometres of National Highway 766 was submitted. Financial permission is available for land acquisition for a two-lane road with paved shoulders. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had given special attention to the development of National Highway 766,” he said. The minister said that he had raised this issue in his discussion with Gadkari after taking charge of the Public Works Department. Following this, funds were allocated for the first phase of land acquisition.