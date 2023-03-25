Home States Kerala

Kerala: Resentment brewing in Chinnakkanal over delay in capturing rogue jumbo

Responding to the court’s move, Youth Congress district president K S Arun said the organisation has mislead the court and secured the order to stay Arikomban Mission.

Published: 25th March 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban

Arikomban found roaming in a tea estate at Periyakanal in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Resentment is brewing in Idukki over the High Court’s order that stayed the mission to tranquilise and capture the rogue tusker Arikomban from Chinnakkanal. A division bench of the High Court took the decision based on pleas filed by an animal rights organisation challenging the mission planned for Sunday. 

The organisation named People for Animals and Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy approached the court saying the move to capture the elephant and make it kumki through rigorous training was “unscientific and cruel.” They said, “Human intervention in the wild, and lack of food and water caused by encroachment of forest boundaries are the main reasons for elephant incursions.” 

Responding to the court’s move, Youth Congress district president K S Arun said the organisation has misled the court and secured the order to stay at Arikomban Mission. “The organisation is Thiruvananthapuram-based and its members are Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode residents. The action taken by the organisation on the issue is completely inhuman,” Arun said. 

He demanded the government not withdraw its mission to tranquilise and capture Arikomban. “The court has directed time till March 29. The government should wait patiently till then and proceed with its mission,” he said.

ALSO READ | Arikomban went from orphaned calf to troublemaker

Meanwhile, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said the residents have kept hope in the government that the tusker will surely be captured.

He said, “Unless the mission is launched, the residents will not allow the officials to take back the kumkis brought to Chinnakkanal. If the government fails to execute the mission, mass protests will be organised under the leadership of people settled here.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Kerala High Court Arikomban Chinnakkanal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp