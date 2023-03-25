Kerala: Resentment brewing in Chinnakkanal over delay in capturing rogue jumbo

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Resentment is brewing in Idukki over the High Court’s order that stayed the mission to tranquilise and capture the rogue tusker Arikomban from Chinnakkanal. A division bench of the High Court took the decision based on pleas filed by an animal rights organisation challenging the mission planned for Sunday.

The organisation named People for Animals and Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy approached the court saying the move to capture the elephant and make it kumki through rigorous training was “unscientific and cruel.” They said, “Human intervention in the wild, and lack of food and water caused by encroachment of forest boundaries are the main reasons for elephant incursions.”

Responding to the court’s move, Youth Congress district president K S Arun said the organisation has misled the court and secured the order to stay at Arikomban Mission. “The organisation is Thiruvananthapuram-based and its members are Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode residents. The action taken by the organisation on the issue is completely inhuman,” Arun said.

He demanded the government not withdraw its mission to tranquilise and capture Arikomban. “The court has directed time till March 29. The government should wait patiently till then and proceed with its mission,” he said.

ALSO READ | Arikomban went from orphaned calf to troublemaker

Meanwhile, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said the residents have kept hope in the government that the tusker will surely be captured.

He said, “Unless the mission is launched, the residents will not allow the officials to take back the kumkis brought to Chinnakkanal. If the government fails to execute the mission, mass protests will be organised under the leadership of people settled here.”

IDUKKI: Resentment is brewing in Idukki over the High Court’s order that stayed the mission to tranquilise and capture the rogue tusker Arikomban from Chinnakkanal. A division bench of the High Court took the decision based on pleas filed by an animal rights organisation challenging the mission planned for Sunday. The organisation named People for Animals and Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy approached the court saying the move to capture the elephant and make it kumki through rigorous training was “unscientific and cruel.” They said, “Human intervention in the wild, and lack of food and water caused by encroachment of forest boundaries are the main reasons for elephant incursions.” Responding to the court’s move, Youth Congress district president K S Arun said the organisation has misled the court and secured the order to stay at Arikomban Mission. “The organisation is Thiruvananthapuram-based and its members are Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode residents. The action taken by the organisation on the issue is completely inhuman,” Arun said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He demanded the government not withdraw its mission to tranquilise and capture Arikomban. “The court has directed time till March 29. The government should wait patiently till then and proceed with its mission,” he said. ALSO READ | Arikomban went from orphaned calf to troublemaker Meanwhile, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said the residents have kept hope in the government that the tusker will surely be captured. He said, “Unless the mission is launched, the residents will not allow the officials to take back the kumkis brought to Chinnakkanal. If the government fails to execute the mission, mass protests will be organised under the leadership of people settled here.”