Kerala state has executed 26 death penalties 

KOCHI:  Kerala has carried out 26 capital punishments in its history. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed this in a reply to a question by MLA Kadakampally Surendran during the recent assembly session. 

All 26 death sentences were executed at Kannur central jail. Even though there were people hanged in Poojapura central jail, in Thiruvananthapuram, there are no official documents on the same. The first hanging after the formation of the state was in 1958. The last person to be hanged was Ripper Chandran in 1991, the CM’s reply said. 

The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court, on Friday, sentenced to death Arun Sasi in the Pazhayidom murder case. Other than Arun, there is no one in death row currently lodged in jails in the state. The years 1960 and 1963 witnessed five death penalties each, the highest in a single year. Three executions were carried out in both 1967 and 1972.

According to jail officials, after capital punishment is confirmed, a black warrant is issued, after which the convict is moved to a separate cell. The person is then offered psychological guidance. 

Such prisoners will have different food and routine schedules. The rope used for the hanging is made in the prison to ensure that it withstands the body weight of the convict. The body weight and height of the prisoner are recorded prior to making the rope.  Capital punishment is mostly executed before sunrise and the body is handed over to relatives. 

