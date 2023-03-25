Motorists see ‘fine raj’, organisations to hold statewide stir on March 28

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to collect an additional Rs 1,000 crore has drawn flak. Many, especially those in transport’s organised sector, see this as another excuse to impose unnecessary fines on motorists.

They are not convinced by the department’s explanation that fixing the target for each officer was not for extracting fines but for realising the dues in the form of fees and taxes. The bus and goods operators have already raised complaints against enforcement agencies, including the Motor Vehicles Department, for the ‘fine raj’.

The finance department revised the budget estimate target from Rs 4,138.59 crore to Rs 5,300.71 crore for the MVD in the year 2022-23. The MVD fixed targets for each regional transport officer to realise the additional sum through a circular on February 17.

When the issue became controversial, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that giving revised budget targets to all revenue-generating departments was to collect the dues and not the fine. The MVD, on Friday, also explained that people who follow the traffic rules need not pay any fine, and it would lead to a new traffic culture. But the motorists said the situation on the ground is entirely different.

The stakeholders in the goods transport sectors are convinced that the widespread issuing of fines is because of the target assigned to the officers. “The enforcement agencies are involved in the systematic daily collection. The officers do not even check the documents. They simply assign the token fine of Rs 500, and if we bargain, they may reduce it to Rs 250,” said K Balachandran, the general secretary of the Lorry Owners’ Welfare Federation.

Fed up with the unnecessary fine, the transport workers’ unions and the lorry owners’ associations have decided to conduct a state-wide strike on March 28. The trade unions affiliated with CITU, AITUC, INTUC and STU have taken the initiative for the strike. The bus operators alleged that the fine had become a method for the government to increase revenue and not inculcate awareness about the right traffic culture to be followed.

