Pazhayidom double murder case: Death penalty to kin for couple’s murder

The prosecution successfully proved charges under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 449 (trespassing) and 397 (robbery).

Published: 25th March 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Sasi

Arun Sasi outside the court | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: An Additional Sessions Court in Kottayam on Friday awarded the death penalty to a 39-year-old man in the sensational Pazhayidom double murder case of 2013. 

Terming the crime a ‘rarest of rare incident’, Judge J Nasser sentenced Arun Sasi, a native of Pazhayidom near Manimala in Kottayam, to death and also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him for the murder of his aunt Thankamma, 69 and her husband N Bhaskaran Nair, 75. 

As per the prosecution, Arun murdered Bhaskaran, a retired PWD superintendent hailing from Theembanal (Choorappadi) house in Pazhayidom, and Thankamma, a retired KSEB officer, by bludgeoning them in the head with a hammer on August 28, 2013, for monetary gain. 

The prosecution successfully proved charges under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 449 (trespassing) and 397 (robbery). The court observed that the case was the rarest of the rare incidents and accepted the prosecution’s demand for maximum punishment for the convict.

“The victims were close relatives of the convict. The convict, who was supposed to protect the elderly couple, committed a gruesome crime which cannot be justified,” Judge Nasser said.

Arun was supposed to protect the couple, says public prosecutor

Public prosecutor K Jithesh said the court considered the brutality of the crime and Arun’s criminal tendency while pronouncing the verdict. 

“There were 13 injuries on Bhaskaran’s body, 11 of them on the head. Since the couple had married off its two daughters and was living by itself, Arun was supposed to protect them. The court also considered the fact that Arun attempted another robbery 21 days after killing the couple, which proved he did not deserve any leniency,” Jithesh said.

The prosecution proved that Arun, a confidant of the couple, had gone to their home o with the intention to kill. When Thankamma went upstairs to pick up clothes, Arun hit the back of Bhaskaran’s head and also smothered him with a pillow.

ALSO READ | Kerala state has executed 26 death penalties

Arun killed Thankamma, who rushed downstairs, in the same manner. The police which registered a case the next day, August 29, could not identify a culprit initially as Arun had destroyed all evidence by spreading chilly powder on the crime scene. Two weeks after, when police arrested Arun over a chain-snatching incident, he confessed to the double murder. 

38 witnesses 

The prosecution examined 38 witnesses, and produced 52 documents and 30 material objects. Arun was found guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 449 (trespassing), and 397 (robbery)

