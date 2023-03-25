Raj Bhavan march in Kerala turns violent; police resort to lathicharge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress-KSU march to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP culminated in violence after the police used iron hands to disperse the agitating party workers.

The march that started at 8 pm was met by a heavy contingent of the police force. The spirited protest march was blocked near Vellayambalam junction and when the agitators tried to move the barricade, the police used water cannons several times at the protestors to disperse them.

Following this, the policemen resorted to a lathi-charge in which several agitators suffered injuries. Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district president Sudheer Sha Palode said about 10 party workers were critically injured in the attack. He said the police resorted to violence without any reason and added that protests will be held against the Modi and Pinarayi governments.

