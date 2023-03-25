Home States Kerala

Raj Bhavan march in Kerala turns violent; police resort to lathicharge

The march that was started at 8 pm was met by a heavy contingent of police force. 

Published: 25th March 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Police lathi-charge Youth Congress workers during a protest staged near  Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo  | B P Deepu, EPS)

Police lathi-charge Youth Congress workers during a protest staged near  Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo  | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress-KSU march to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP culminated in violence after the police used iron hands to disperse the agitating party workers.

The march that started at 8 pm was met by a heavy contingent of the police force. The spirited protest march was blocked near Vellayambalam junction and when the agitators tried to move the barricade, the police used water cannons several times at the protestors to disperse them.

Following this, the policemen resorted to a lathi-charge in which several agitators suffered injuries.  Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district president Sudheer Sha Palode said about 10 party workers were critically injured in the attack. He said the police resorted to violence without any reason and added that protests will be held against the Modi and Pinarayi governments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Bhavan march Youth Congress-KSU march disqualification of Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp