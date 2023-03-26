Home States Kerala

Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case: 21 yrs on, perjury charges dropped against ex-witness

As per the case, 31 lives were lost and over 500 were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor that was brought from Manichan’s godown on October 21, 2000.

Published: 26th March 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: He was a witness in the sensational Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case who was tried for perjury after making contradictory statements during the trial. Over two decades on, 52-year-old Rajan, of Azhoor, is now a relieved man, with the Kerala High Court quashing the case against him. The seventh accused in the case, Manichan walked out last October after spending nearly 22 years behind bars. 

“Almost 21 years have now elapsed since the date of giving evidence as a witness and 17 years since the complaint was directed to be filed... in the peculiar circumstances of the case, prosecuting Rajan for giving false evidence would only be a waste of judicial time, especially since despite the petitioner’s evidence, the prosecuting agency had brought forth sufficient evidence and material to prove the guilt of the accused,” the court observed. 

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order while allowing the petition filed by Rajan seeking to quash the criminal case against him pending before the Kollam Chief Judicial Magistrate. When Rajan was examined in court in the hooch tragedy case, he deposed contrary to his statement and was declared hostile. While deposing in court, he said he was coerced by police into making the initial statement.

His counsel submitted that though he had turned hostile to the persecution case, the main accused were convicted and their conviction was upheld all along, including by the Supreme Court, though the sentences were modified in respect of some of the accused. The Chief Judicial Magistrate took cognizance of the offence and directed the petitioner to appear before him. 

Since the SC had stayed the entire proceedings in the special leave petition filed by the accused, the complaint against the petitioner did not proceed further. After the SC disposed of the SLP, the magistrate proceeded with the case, hence he approached the court.

The court said the allegedly false evidence given by the petitioner did not have any impact on the prosecution case. The main accused were all convicted by the trial court itself. There was no material prejudice caused to the prosecution case due to the petitioner resiling from his earlier statement, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case perjury
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp