Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case: 21 yrs on, perjury charges dropped against ex-witness

KOCHI: He was a witness in the sensational Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case who was tried for perjury after making contradictory statements during the trial. Over two decades on, 52-year-old Rajan, of Azhoor, is now a relieved man, with the Kerala High Court quashing the case against him. The seventh accused in the case, Manichan walked out last October after spending nearly 22 years behind bars.

“Almost 21 years have now elapsed since the date of giving evidence as a witness and 17 years since the complaint was directed to be filed... in the peculiar circumstances of the case, prosecuting Rajan for giving false evidence would only be a waste of judicial time, especially since despite the petitioner’s evidence, the prosecuting agency had brought forth sufficient evidence and material to prove the guilt of the accused,” the court observed.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order while allowing the petition filed by Rajan seeking to quash the criminal case against him pending before the Kollam Chief Judicial Magistrate. When Rajan was examined in court in the hooch tragedy case, he deposed contrary to his statement and was declared hostile. While deposing in court, he said he was coerced by police into making the initial statement.

His counsel submitted that though he had turned hostile to the persecution case, the main accused were convicted and their conviction was upheld all along, including by the Supreme Court, though the sentences were modified in respect of some of the accused. The Chief Judicial Magistrate took cognizance of the offence and directed the petitioner to appear before him.

Since the SC had stayed the entire proceedings in the special leave petition filed by the accused, the complaint against the petitioner did not proceed further. After the SC disposed of the SLP, the magistrate proceeded with the case, hence he approached the court.

The court said the allegedly false evidence given by the petitioner did not have any impact on the prosecution case. The main accused were all convicted by the trial court itself. There was no material prejudice caused to the prosecution case due to the petitioner resiling from his earlier statement, it added.

