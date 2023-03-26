Home States Kerala

Adivasi man keeps local people, cops on tenterhooks in Kerala

At that time, the youth ran into the forests with the second child who is three-and-a-half-year-old.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An Adivasi youth, Srikanth, 30, fled into the forests in Attappadi with his two children threatening to die by suicide following an altercation with his wife at Chittur in Attappadi creating anxious moments on Saturday. However, he returned with his children late in the evening bringing a sigh of relief. But it was short-lived as he again returned to the forests with one of his children after having dinner at his house.

The incident occurred at 12 noon when he arrived at the Anganwadi in a sozzled state and demanded that the two children be sent with him. Since he was in an inebriated state, the teacher at the Anganwadi objected. But the youth threatened that he will die by suicide, and took away the two children from the Anganwadi.

Following this, the Anganwadi teacher informed the police and the Asha workers. The Asha workers followed him and rescued the two-year-old child. At that time, the youth ran into the forests with the second child who is three-and-a-half-year-old.

Soon the police and locals launched a search for the youth and the child. Subsequently, by 6.30 pm, the youth returned with the child and the people were relieved. However, he had his dinner at the house and returned again to the forest by 8.10 pm.

