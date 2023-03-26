Home States Kerala

Congress satyagraha today; Raj Bhavan march dropped in Kerala

The Raj Bhavan march scheduled to be held on Monday has been cancelled.

K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress will hold satyagraha from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday at all district centres against the Centre’s vendetta politics aimed at Rahul Gandhi. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan will attend the satyagraha at the Gandhi Park grounds in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The Raj Bhavan march scheduled to be held on Monday has been cancelled. The satyagraha will be held across the country on Sunday as per the directive of the All India Congress Committee. 

The satyagraha is being held at the state capital and district headquarters against the Central government’s attempt to gag Rahul Gandhi after he exposed the unholy nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and controversial businessman Gautam Adani. 

