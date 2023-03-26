Home States Kerala

Empowered committee to get more powers than local bodies: Kerala Minister

The state government formed the empowered committee in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire incident to intensify the waste management activities of the Kochi corporation.

Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh

Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh | A Sanesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Department Minister M B Rajesh has said the empowered committee formed in the wake of the Brahmapuram waste plant fire will be given more authority by invoking section 24 (l) of the Disaster Management Act.

 He said an order has been issued giving more power to the committee to prepare plans and organise campaigns pertaining to waste management and give directions to local bodies to implement them. “If the local bodies fail to implement the plan, the committee will have the power to decide further and take steps to allocate funds from the corporation for the purpose,” he said.

The committee will also monitor the implementation of various directions of the government that include the collection of waste from households, providing facilities for source-level management of waste at households and institutions, keeping public spaces garbage-free, and protecting water bodies from pollution, as per the deadline set by the government. 

The empowered committee can draw up proposals related to waste management and table them before the corporation council for approval. In case the proposal is not accepted, the committee will have the power to directly approve and implement the project. 

The state government formed the empowered committee in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire incident to intensify the waste management activities of the Kochi corporation. The committee, chaired by the district collector and the deputy collectors, comprises thirteen members from various departments.

