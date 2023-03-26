Home States Kerala

Four kumkis ready for ‘Mission Arikomban’in Kerala; mock drill to be held

It was responsible for most of the elephant conflicts in the region.  

Kumkis Surendran and Kunju being brought to Chinnakkanal on Saturday to assist forest officials in ‘Mission Arikomban’ 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The stage is all set for capturing rogue tusker Arikomban which has been terrorising residents of Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal areas for the past several years.  A 26-member team of forest department officials led by chief veterinary officer Arun Zachariah arrived in Chinnakkanal on Saturday morning. Two more Kumki elephants- Surendran and Kunju- were also brought from Wayanad. 

Arun Zachariah said a mock drill to train the forest department staff will be held in the coming days ahead of the final operation. “Following this, the animal will be tracked and tranquillised depending on the High Court’s final verdict on March 29,” he said. 

Surprise darting  

Arun Zachariah said that due to the peculiar terrain of the location where there are high cliffs, dams and water bodies, the normal method of chasing and darting the animal cannot be adopted to capture Arikomban. In 2018, a forest department team led by Arun Zachariah attempted to tranquillise Arikomban.

“However after the animal was given the darting shot, it moved to a high cliff, which made its capture and transportation impossible. As a result, the operation had to be aborted halfway,” he said.  Arun Zachariah said there is no fixed time or day for darting the animal.

“The elephant is currently moving with a herd. When it comes to a convenient location, we will do a surprise darting. We cannot dart the elephant by chasing it with kumkis,” said Zachariah.

Problematic tusker and the leader bull 

Though not so big, Arikomban has gained notoriety by frequently raiding farmlands and attacking more than a dozen houses owned by local residents in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal areas. It was responsible for most of the elephant conflicts in the region.  

Responding to the animal rights organisation’s claim that Arikomban had not caused any human fatalities, Zachariah said the forest department has all details regarding the damages inflicted by the tusker in the past 10 years. 

The profile of the elephant includes photographs and camera images of the destruction it caused. Zachariah said that, in every elephant herd, there is an association of bulls (adult male elephant). “In Chinnakkanal, Arikomban is the leader bull, which leads the herd in raiding crops. If the leader bull is caught, the conflict created by the elephants in that particular location can be brought down. The same idea was implemented in capturing Palakkad’s PT-7, which was the leader bull. The shifting of the elephant has helped reduce wild elephant conflict in the area,” he said. 

Although the forest department plans to capture the tusker and then tame it to become a kumki elephant, a final decision will be taken only after the High Court gives a final verdict on the petition filed by an animal rights organisation on the issue claiming that the move to capture the elephant and make it a kumki was “unscientific and cruel.”

