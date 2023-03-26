Home States Kerala

Kapico Kerala resort demolition nearing completion

The resort complex consisted of around 54 villas and main buildings.

Published: 26th March 2023 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition of Kapico Resorts in progress on the Nediyathuruth Island | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The district administration enforced more teams for the demolition of Kapico Resorts Private Ltd at Nediyathuruthu Island of Panavallay panchayat to meet the deadline of March 28. 

The Supreme Court had set the deadline to demolish the entire resort complex on the island which was constructed by violating the norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act. The SC had also warned the state chief secretary of contempt of court punishment if the deadline is not met.  District Collector Haritha V Kumar visited the premises of the resort on Friday and examined the demolition process. She directed the company authorities to appoint more employees and machinery to finish the process on time.

The resort complex consisted of around 54 villas and main buildings. The demolition of the villas was completed one week ago while the razing of the main building is moving at a fast pace. The structures are being bulldozed by a private agency entrusted by the resort management under the supervision of the Alappuzha district administration and the local panchayat. 

The demolition and transportation of debris are carried out without affecting the environment. The Pollution Control Board is also checking the air and water quality at regular intervals, said an official. The demolition began on September 15, 2022, after the Supreme Court issued the order citing that the constructions on the backwater island violated the coastal and environmental regulations. The resort was constructed after spending more than Rs 300 crore.

ALSO READ | Kapico Resort razing begins, debris moved to mainland

In addition to the villas, a main building, a swimming pool, and other amenities were constructed in the seven-star resort project. The villas were constructed on an area of around 350 sqft each and the main building was built around 17,000 sqft in an area of 14.43 acres of land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapico Resorts Private Ltd Nediyathuruthu Island demolition
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp