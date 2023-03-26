Kapico Kerala resort demolition nearing completion

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The district administration enforced more teams for the demolition of Kapico Resorts Private Ltd at Nediyathuruthu Island of Panavallay panchayat to meet the deadline of March 28.

The Supreme Court had set the deadline to demolish the entire resort complex on the island which was constructed by violating the norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act. The SC had also warned the state chief secretary of contempt of court punishment if the deadline is not met. District Collector Haritha V Kumar visited the premises of the resort on Friday and examined the demolition process. She directed the company authorities to appoint more employees and machinery to finish the process on time.

The resort complex consisted of around 54 villas and main buildings. The demolition of the villas was completed one week ago while the razing of the main building is moving at a fast pace. The structures are being bulldozed by a private agency entrusted by the resort management under the supervision of the Alappuzha district administration and the local panchayat.

The demolition and transportation of debris are carried out without affecting the environment. The Pollution Control Board is also checking the air and water quality at regular intervals, said an official. The demolition began on September 15, 2022, after the Supreme Court issued the order citing that the constructions on the backwater island violated the coastal and environmental regulations. The resort was constructed after spending more than Rs 300 crore.

ALSO READ | Kapico Resort razing begins, debris moved to mainland

In addition to the villas, a main building, a swimming pool, and other amenities were constructed in the seven-star resort project. The villas were constructed on an area of around 350 sqft each and the main building was built around 17,000 sqft in an area of 14.43 acres of land.

ALAPPUZHA: The district administration enforced more teams for the demolition of Kapico Resorts Private Ltd at Nediyathuruthu Island of Panavallay panchayat to meet the deadline of March 28. The Supreme Court had set the deadline to demolish the entire resort complex on the island which was constructed by violating the norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act. The SC had also warned the state chief secretary of contempt of court punishment if the deadline is not met. District Collector Haritha V Kumar visited the premises of the resort on Friday and examined the demolition process. She directed the company authorities to appoint more employees and machinery to finish the process on time. The resort complex consisted of around 54 villas and main buildings. The demolition of the villas was completed one week ago while the razing of the main building is moving at a fast pace. The structures are being bulldozed by a private agency entrusted by the resort management under the supervision of the Alappuzha district administration and the local panchayat. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The demolition and transportation of debris are carried out without affecting the environment. The Pollution Control Board is also checking the air and water quality at regular intervals, said an official. The demolition began on September 15, 2022, after the Supreme Court issued the order citing that the constructions on the backwater island violated the coastal and environmental regulations. The resort was constructed after spending more than Rs 300 crore. ALSO READ | Kapico Resort razing begins, debris moved to mainland In addition to the villas, a main building, a swimming pool, and other amenities were constructed in the seven-star resort project. The villas were constructed on an area of around 350 sqft each and the main building was built around 17,000 sqft in an area of 14.43 acres of land.