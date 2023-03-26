Kerala: Rest easy transpeople, first hostel for you on the cards

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Transgender people can put to rest worries about getting suitable accommodation in Kochi. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), in its budget presented on Saturday, announced the plan to build Kerala's first-ever hostel for transgender people.

Christened ‘Rainbow Home’, the hostel will be built on 6.73 cents of GCDA land near Ambedkar stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crores.

The hostel will be built in association with Kudumbashree Mission.

“As per the 2011 census, India has over 4.8 lakh transgender people of whom 3,902 are in Kerala,” said GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai. He said the number would be higher now. As per the social justice department, a majority of trans people in the state still live on the streets for want of a shelter. Pillai said they include those who have been disowned by their families. For transgender people, finding proper accommodation in Kochi is difficult and they are forced to live on the streets,” he said.

“Kudumbashree officials told us that they had funds to build a hostel but no land. Since we too were planning to develop an infrastructure for the community, we decided to join hands with Kudumbashree,” Pillai said.

Transgender community hails GCDA initiative

GCDA officials said a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and sent to Kudumbashree.

“We are yet to finalise the DPR. The plan is to build a workspace for transgender people on the ground floor and separate dormitories for trans men and trans women on the first and second floors, respectively. The top floor will probably have independent rooms.,” said a GCDA official.

The hostel, once constructed, will be handed over to Kudumbashree for managing the operations.

Members of the community hailed GCDA’s move. Padma Laksmi, Kerala’s first transgender person to enrol as a lawyer, said finding shelter is one of the major challenges the community faces.

“We are charged huge amounts as rent. Many people exploit us. Having a safe place to sleep is what we need. I am extremely happy that GCDA thought about us and allocated funds to build a hostel for us,” Padma said.

