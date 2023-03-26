Home States Kerala

Kottayam temple to hold ‘Penn Pooram’ with cow jumbos

While there are several temple festivals in Kerala in which women get prominence or female deities are highlighted, it is for the first time that a temple would parade cow elephants. 

Published: 26th March 2023 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thottakkad Panchali

Thottakkad Panchali, the cow elephant assigned for carrying the ‘thidamb’ (idol of the deity) at Major Devi Temple in Kodungoor

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The mighty tusker has always had the pride of place in temple festivals in Kerala. No matter the deity, it is always caparisoned male elephants that are paraded during the festivals, a practice one might argue stems from the patriarchal tendencies in Kerala. But Kerala is changing, gradually shedding its patriarchal nature. And, celebrations are following suit.

Breaking with tradition, the Major Kodungoor Devi Temple in Kottayam is set to hold a unique ‘Penn Pooram’ (festival of women) this year with female elephants. The temple will parade nine cow elephants at the ‘aarattu’ ritual, and conduct ‘aanayoottu’ (elephant feeding) and ‘gajamela’ (elephant show) during the culmination of its 10-day festival on April 4.

While there are several temple festivals in Kerala in which women get prominence or female deities are highlighted, it is for the first time that a temple would parade cow elephants. 

“Though parading of elephants during poorams is part of our tradition, cow elephants were never in the picture. We decided to change this. As Kodungoor temple is one of the few temples in Kerala where cow elephants are allowed to carry the deity’s ‘thidambu’ (idol), we found it apt to hold a ‘Penn Pooram’,” said V C Renish Kumar, the secretary of the temple advisory committee.

“While bull elephants are known for their tusks and size of the head, overall beauty is the highlight of cow elephants,” Renish said, adding that the temple is planning to award the most beautiful cow elephant during the gajamela. “The winner will carry the ‘thidambu’ on the final day,” he said. 

Elephants Venattumattam Kalyani, Guruvayoor Devi, Thottakadu Kunju Lakshmi, Venattumattam Chembakam, Thottakkad Panchali, Plathottam Beena, Plathottam Meera, Kumaranelloor Pushpa and Mahalakshmi Parvathy will be paraded.

“Finding nine cow elephants was tough as this is the peak festival season. “Meenapooram, being organised on ‘pooram’ day in the Malayalam month of Meenam, is one of the important festivals in devi temples across the state. Hence, getting the cow jumbos proved challenging” Renish said. The temple festival will begin on Sunday. One elephant each will take part on days one to eight, five on the ninth day and nine on the last day. 

Dismissing the criticism over parading captive elephants, temple advisory committee president Reghuraj B said the elephants are being engaged in strict compliance with the Kerala Captive Elephants Rules, 2003.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tusker temple festivals Kodungoor Devi Temple
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp