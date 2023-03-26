Lights in the water: Hundreds flock to Kalarippadi to enjoy bioluminescence

Home States Kerala

People enjoying the kavaru at Palappuzha in Tanur, Malappuram

By KP Vishnuprasad
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Among the many memorable scenes in Kumbalangi Nights, a popular movie directed by Madhu C Narayanan, there’s one wherein two characters, Bonnie and Nylah, are seen enjoying sea sparkle, or bioluminescence, in the backwaters.

It is arguably this scene that catapulted the ‘light in the waters’ phenomenon, which is caused by a high concentration of a micro-plankton called Noctiluca scintillans, into Malayali consciousness.

Since the movie’s release, there’s been a steady stream of people visiting the backwaters at Kumbalangi to catch a glimpse of the sparkle, which is called ‘kavaru’ in local parlance. Like Kumbalangi, Kalarippadi in Tanur is also a site of this rather elusive phenomenon. Since the first week of March, hundreds of people have been visiting the Palappuzha area, where the Kanoli canal and Poorappuzha join, to witness the magic of nature in the waters.

“The phenomenon was first seen by children in the area. They were playing in Palappuzha when they witnessed blue lights in the water. They passed on the news to the locals who posted news and photos of the kavaru on social media,” said Shayin Tanur, a local resident.

“It is as if blue light bulbs are installed under the water. Now, people from various parts of the district and beyond have started to visit the area to witness it,” he added.

The locals have also started to cash in on this surge in tourists. “Some have set up small shops to sell food and beverages to the visitors. They make a decent income with these small ventures,” Shayin said. Considering the rush of people, Tanur police have also launched special night patrolling in the area. “People visit the area from 7pm to 5am to see the kavaru. So we run night patrolling to ensure the safety of the people,” said a police officer of Tanur station.

The most number of people visited the area last week. “It seems that the phenomenon is slowly disappearing from the water. Some people play in the river insensibly and turn it into a pool of muddy water. Such acts reduce the beauty of the kavaru,” complained the local residents.

