Malayalam actor Innocent continues to be critical, on ECMO support

The bulletin said the 75-year-old actor continues to be on full extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support and under the close observation of the medical team. 

Innocent, a man who made Malayalis laugh on screen and off it. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health condition of the popular Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent, who is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, remains critical. "He is acutely ill with major comorbidities. Vital signs and other indicators are not at favourable levels," a medical bulletin, issued by the hospital, on Sunday at 9:45 am, said.

Innocent was admitted to the hospital around two weeks ago following breathing issues.

An actor who was part of more than 500 Malayalam movies, has also represented the Chalakkudy constituency of Thrissur in the Lok Sabha in 2014 with the support of LDF. However, in 2019, he lost his seat to UDF's Benny Behanan. 

