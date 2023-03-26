Man in Kerala held for attempting to rape nurse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for attempting to rape a nurse at an Ayurveda hospital near SN Junction in Tripunithura. The arrested is Sreejith, of Akadandu in Perumbavoor, who works as an electrician at the hospital.

The assault occurred at 11 pm on Thursday. The police said Sreejith reached the nursing station while the survivor was resting and attempted to rape her after locking the room of the doctor who was on duty. He allegedly dragged her to another room and attempted to rape her.

However, she somehow managed to escape. Upon realising that things would get worse, Sreejith arrived at the hospital on Friday and threatened the nurse.

He showed her photos of guns and swords kept in his car and told her that he would use them on her if she revealed the incident to anyone. The nurse informed her husband about the incident and he lodged a complaint with the police.

