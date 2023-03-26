Home States Kerala

MCH molestation case: Five employees who tried to influence complainant abscond

In the meantime, a nursing officer who  identified the accused filed a complaint with the hospital superintendent, alleging that she was threatened by  labour union leaders.

Published: 26th March 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police are yet to take action against Kozhikode Medical College Hospital staff who attempted to influence a patient and change her statement in a  molestation case. On Friday, police raided the homes of five employees, but failed to find anyone. All five accused staff are under suspension.

Grade 1  attendants Asiya and Shiny Jose, Grade 2 attendants Shaima and Shaluja, and Nursing Assistant Praseetha have been suspended by the Director of the Medical Education  Department pending an inquiry into the case.

According to Medical College ACP K Sudersan, the investigation is ongoing and more people will be interrogated in the coming days. Meanwhile, members of the Mahila Morcha marched to the hospital, demanding strict action against the culprits. A poster was released in the name of the union of employees, demanding that the innocent employees be reinstated and accusing the authorities of protecting the elite.

In the meantime, a nursing officer who identified the accused filed a complaint with the hospital superintendent, alleging that she was threatened by labour union leaders. The nursing officer stated in her complaint that NGO union leaders had threatened her and were trying to corner her through harassing comments on social media.

The nursing officer testified against the accused, Saseendran M, 55, an attendee in the hospital who molested a female patient who was admitted for thyroid surgery in the ICU. According to the complaint, the nursing officer alleged that NGO Union leaders threatened to transfer or suspend her for taking a stand against Saseendran. Medical College Superintendent MP Sreejayan said, “The complaint has been forwarded to the Medical  College Principal. There will be a department-level inquiry first.”

Meanwhile, Kerala NGO Union Kozhikode Secretary Hamsa Kannattil denied the allegations, stating, “We don’t know this nursing officer. She does not belong to our union. Our stance against the rape case accused Saseendran has not changed.”

