Seven absentee Congress MPs invite ire of leadership in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They left before the climax and are now being projected as villains of the piece. Seven Congress MPs from Kerala, who were conspicuous by their absence when fellow leaders courted arrest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Friday, have drawn the ire of the high command.

Shashi Tharoor, M K Raghavan, Benny Behanan, Hibi Eden, T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose were all part of the march to Vijay Chowk, in Delhi, but left early to catch the flight back home. Adoor Prakash, who is in Attingal making preparations for the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebration rally, was not even in town.

The MPs, however, claimed that the official confirmation of Rahul's disqualification hadn’t been made at the time of their leaving.

Notably, even CPM MPs stayed back and were arrested. According to unconfirmed reports, the high command has sought an explanation from the seven legislators, who maintained they have not received any notice from the leadership.

At a time when the Congress is looking to regroup in preparation for a major offensive against the BJP, the supposedly lackadaisical attitude of the seven MPs has snowballed into a major embarrassment.

Kodikunnil defends MPs, cites refund troubles

This has apparently enraged former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had an inkling of the police action and had conveyed that to gauge the mood of the party leaders. Ahead of the protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sonia had asked the MPs whether they were ready to face arrest.

While some of them just grinned, she warned that they too may face Rahul’s fate in the future. Her premonition came true and when they were arrested and taken to the Kingsway Police Station, nearly 25km away, the MPs started shouting slogans. It was then that the leadership noticed the absence of the Kerala legislators.

A senior party MP told TNIE that he and the other MPs had prior commitments in their constituencies, which was why they left the protest midway.

“My return flight was at 3 pm. I left the venue early before Delhi police started arresting leaders. I had committed to quite a few programmes in my constituency. Moreover, when I was leaving, I was not aware of the decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi,” he added. A few said it was their own colleagues, who attended the protest march, who are behind the controversy.

However, senior MP Kodikunnil Suresh came to the defence of the group of seven.

“Usually, Delhi police take arrested leaders to far-flung stations. They would release them only after 8 pm, that too upon getting clearance from the city commissioner. Except for Air India, which offers half refund, the majority of airlines do not refund cancelled tickets. My colleagues wanted to avoid that as their air tickets are borne by the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” Suresh said.

