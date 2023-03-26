Home States Kerala

Special enforcement teams to prevent pollution of Ashtamudi lake in Kerala

John said the district administration and the state government haven’t done anything to protect the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes other than occasionally holding seminars

Published: 26th March 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ashtamudi lake

For representational puropose

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam district administration has formed special enforcement teams in collaboration with local self-governments to find waste management violations, a serious issue endangering the ecosystem of Ashtamudi Lake. 

The squad will take action against violations including poor waste treatment, uncontrolled garbage dumping and the storage and sale of banned plastic products.

 Meanwhile, local self-governments and the district administration’s fragile efforts were exposed when the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, fined Kerala government Rs 10 crore for failing to stop indiscriminate pollution at the Ramsar sites of Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes, said John C Mathew, environment programme manager at the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change.

The fine amount has to be deposited within a month in a ring-fenced account operated under the authority of the chief secretary.

‘’The NGT’s order clearly shows that the areas surrounding the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes have an extremely poor waste management system. Our local governments and district administration have struggled to put in place an effective waste management system. It is obvious that untreated garbage from hospitals and homes is dumped directly into the lake. Furthermore, the district administration has not taken any concerted measures to prevent the dumping of untreated garbage into lakes,” John told TNIE. 

John said the district administration and the state government haven’t done anything to protect the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes other than occasionally holding seminars.  “The state government will occasionally hold seminars about safeguarding Ashtamudi and other Ramsar sites. Rarely do officials visit these places. Despite spending huge amounts of money on seminars and research works, none of these has ever been implemented,” says Rahul I V, a lawyer and environmental activist.

Fine of G10 crore

The National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, fined the Kerala government I10 crore for failing to stop indiscriminate pollution at the Ramsar sites of Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes. The fine amount has to be deposited within a month.

The district administration and the state government haven’t done anything to protect the lakes, says John C Mathew, environment programme manager at the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashtamudi Lake waste management violations
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp