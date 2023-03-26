Union minister jeered for criticising Kerala state govt’s education policy

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A section of the students, gathered at the venue of the convocation ceremony held at the Central University of Kerala campus on Saturday, heckled Guest of Honour Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan as he criticised the education system in Kerala. It was his statement that the education system in Kerala is obsolete which provoked the students.

Addressed the 6th Convocation of the Central University of Kerala.



I congratulate the graduating students for successful completion of your studies. pic.twitter.com/ssvyXht2jO — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) March 25, 2023

“There are problems in connection with the syllabus in the higher education sector and professional education sector. Due to this uncertainty, many smart students prefer to leave the country, seeking better education abroad,” said Muraleedharan.

“The qualified youth of Kerala go out of the country looking for better job opportunities due to lack of employment opportunities in the state. Now, the student community too is leaving the state looking for better education,” he said.

The reason for this fall in the standard of education in the state is the education policy been followed by the state government for the last few years. There are no courses that ensure jobs for youth. The basic facilities in the education sector have to be improved, he alleged.

“This is happening in a state where social reformer Sree Narayana Guru had asked the people to get enlightened through education. Now, the central university and educational institutions under the central government have been trying to improve the quality of education across the country,” he said. As he continued his onslaught against the state government’s educational policy, a section of the students jeered at him.

