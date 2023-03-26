Home States Kerala

Union minister jeered for criticising Kerala state govt’s education policy

The reason for this fall in the standard of education in the state is the education policy being followed by the state government for the last few years.

Published: 26th March 2023 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan addressing the 6th Convocation of the Central University of Kerala (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A section of the students, gathered at the venue of the convocation ceremony held at the Central University of Kerala campus on Saturday, heckled Guest of Honour Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan as he criticised the education system in Kerala. It was his statement that the education system in Kerala is obsolete which provoked the students. 

“There are problems in connection with the syllabus in the higher education sector and professional education sector. Due to this uncertainty, many smart students prefer to leave the country, seeking better education abroad,” said Muraleedharan. 

“The qualified youth of Kerala go out of the country looking for better job opportunities due to lack of employment opportunities in the state. Now, the student community too is leaving the state looking for better education,” he said. 

The reason for this fall in the standard of education in the state is the education policy been followed by the state government for the last few years. There are no courses that ensure jobs for youth. The basic facilities in the education sector have to be improved, he alleged. 

“This is happening in a state where social reformer Sree Narayana Guru had asked the people to get enlightened through education. Now, the central university and educational institutions under the central government have been trying to improve the quality of education across the country,” he said. As he continued his onslaught against the state government’s educational policy, a section of the students jeered at him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central University of Kerala V Muraleedharan
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp