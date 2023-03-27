Catching Arikomban won’t help, relocating 301 Colony will: Conservationists

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the forest department makes preparations to catch Arikomban, the rogue tusker that has caused mayhem in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara areas of Idukki, conservationists have opposed the move.

They said removing the jumbo from Anayirangal won’t end human-elephant conflict. They said a permanent solution would be to relocate the residents of 301 Colony and declare the area as Chinnakkanal sanctuary.

Meanwhile, residents have launched a protest demanding steps to catch Arikomban. Presidents of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats will on Monday file applications to implead in the case pending before the High Court, which has stayed till March 29 the operation to capture the jumbo.

Environmentalist M N Jayachandran said people demanding Arikomban’s capture should prove it is a rogue elephant and caused human death. “The residents say two other elephants, Mottavalan and Chakkakomban, killed around 15 people. So after Arikomban is caught, their next demand will be to catch the two jumbos. Catching elephants and making them kumkis amounts to cruelty. We have to find other ways to address human-jumbo conflicts,” he said.

ALSO READ| Four kumkis ready for ‘Mission Arikomban’in Kerala; mock drill to be held

The origin of the problem, he said, dates back to 2002, when the then A K Antony regime allotted land to 301 tribal families in Chinnakkanal, a natural wild jumbo habitat.

Munnar DFO’s concerns over relocation not heeded

Jayac handran said: “It was a wrong move. Even Prakriti Srivastava, then Munnar divisional forest officer, had opposed the decision in a report. The colony is located in the natural habitat of wild tuskers, and is part of the elephant corridor that extends from Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary to Periyar Tiger Reserve.” He said at present, only 41 people belonging to 15 families are staying in the area.

“The rest of the 301 tribal families moved out due to the constant presence of elephants. Meanwhile, some of the land holdings have been transferred to non-tribals. The only solution is to shift the remaining families and declare the area as Chinnakkanal sanctuary,” he said.

Former deputy conservator of forest N C Induchoodan said a high-level meeting in 2006 decided to shift the residents of 301 Colony to the revenue land in Vallakadavu and convert the colony and its surroundings into Chinnakkanal sanctuary. “It never happened,” he said, adding,

ALSO READ| Arikomban went from orphaned calf to troublemaker

“The Munnar DFO’s report in 2002 had said converting the area into a human settlement would lead to conflicts as it was a natural habitat of jumbos. The situation at present proves that a technical opinion given by the forest department cannot be neglected or suppressed.” Had the Chinnakkanal sanctuary come into existence, it would have served as a contiguous tusker habitat along with the Anamudi Elephant Reserve from Parambikulam to Mat hikettan Shola, Induchoodan said.

However , Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said Arikomban destroyed around 100 houses in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats. “Elephant attacks have killed 48 people in the two panchayats in the past three decades. Though it is true a majority of tribals provided land at 301 Colony have shifted due to elephant menace, the issue is not confined to the area. We need a permanent solution,” she said.

Settlement trivia: There are three kinds of settlements in Anayirangal. The muthuvan tribal colonies have been around for over a century. Then there are non-tribal settlements like Singukandam, Thidir Nagar, B L Ram Suryanelli, Chinnakanal, Moolathara colony, Muthama Colony, Thondimala and Thalakkulam that were established about 35-40 years ago. The third is 301 Colony.

KOCHI: While the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the forest department makes preparations to catch Arikomban, the rogue tusker that has caused mayhem in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara areas of Idukki, conservationists have opposed the move. They said removing the jumbo from Anayirangal won’t end human-elephant conflict. They said a permanent solution would be to relocate the residents of 301 Colony and declare the area as Chinnakkanal sanctuary. Meanwhile, residents have launched a protest demanding steps to catch Arikomban. Presidents of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats will on Monday file applications to implead in the case pending before the High Court, which has stayed till March 29 the operation to capture the jumbo.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Environmentalist M N Jayachandran said people demanding Arikomban’s capture should prove it is a rogue elephant and caused human death. “The residents say two other elephants, Mottavalan and Chakkakomban, killed around 15 people. So after Arikomban is caught, their next demand will be to catch the two jumbos. Catching elephants and making them kumkis amounts to cruelty. We have to find other ways to address human-jumbo conflicts,” he said. ALSO READ| Four kumkis ready for ‘Mission Arikomban’in Kerala; mock drill to be held The origin of the problem, he said, dates back to 2002, when the then A K Antony regime allotted land to 301 tribal families in Chinnakkanal, a natural wild jumbo habitat. Munnar DFO’s concerns over relocation not heeded Jayac handran said: “It was a wrong move. Even Prakriti Srivastava, then Munnar divisional forest officer, had opposed the decision in a report. The colony is located in the natural habitat of wild tuskers, and is part of the elephant corridor that extends from Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary to Periyar Tiger Reserve.” He said at present, only 41 people belonging to 15 families are staying in the area. “The rest of the 301 tribal families moved out due to the constant presence of elephants. Meanwhile, some of the land holdings have been transferred to non-tribals. The only solution is to shift the remaining families and declare the area as Chinnakkanal sanctuary,” he said. Former deputy conservator of forest N C Induchoodan said a high-level meeting in 2006 decided to shift the residents of 301 Colony to the revenue land in Vallakadavu and convert the colony and its surroundings into Chinnakkanal sanctuary. “It never happened,” he said, adding, ALSO READ| Arikomban went from orphaned calf to troublemaker “The Munnar DFO’s report in 2002 had said converting the area into a human settlement would lead to conflicts as it was a natural habitat of jumbos. The situation at present proves that a technical opinion given by the forest department cannot be neglected or suppressed.” Had the Chinnakkanal sanctuary come into existence, it would have served as a contiguous tusker habitat along with the Anamudi Elephant Reserve from Parambikulam to Mat hikettan Shola, Induchoodan said. However , Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said Arikomban destroyed around 100 houses in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats. “Elephant attacks have killed 48 people in the two panchayats in the past three decades. Though it is true a majority of tribals provided land at 301 Colony have shifted due to elephant menace, the issue is not confined to the area. We need a permanent solution,” she said. Settlement trivia: There are three kinds of settlements in Anayirangal. The muthuvan tribal colonies have been around for over a century. Then there are non-tribal settlements like Singukandam, Thidir Nagar, B L Ram Suryanelli, Chinnakanal, Moolathara colony, Muthama Colony, Thondimala and Thalakkulam that were established about 35-40 years ago. The third is 301 Colony.