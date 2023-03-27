Home States Kerala

Coast guard helicopter crash: ‘Pilot’s composure helped avoid a major accident’

The cyclic control of the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH) did not respond after it reached around 30-40ft above the ground on takeoff, the release said.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard

An ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard crashed on Sunday. (Photo | @defencealerts Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The “presence of mind” and “exemplary professionalism” of the young trainee pilot of the Coast Guard helicopter that crashed on a runway at Kochi airport on Sunday helped avoid a major accident.
“The pilot with bare minimum controls, manoeuvred the aircraft away from the main runway to avoid blocking the international airport.

He thereafter, cushioned the landing to the extent possible to save the three souls on board,” an official release from the Coast Guard said.  The cyclic control of the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH) did not respond after it reached around 30-40ft above the ground on takeoff, the release said. Officials did not identify the pilot as an investigation is on.  

Residents relieved
We heard something crashing to the ground, said Manu V B, who stays near the runway. “I was at home and heard the sound of something crashing. Outside, I saw smoke rising from the runway,” he said. “The area has several homes, and we are relieved the chopper did not crash land into any of the residences or on the busy main runway,” said Varghese T, another local resident.

Manu and his friends rushed out to ascertain what had happened. They learned about the accident later from news channels. “Around 1pm, residents gathered near the road where the accident occurred. This is the first such incident here,” said Manu. 

“There is a Coast Guard training base in the area. There is also talk that the Coast Guard is planning to procure vacant land here to build a separate runway,” he added.

Operations at airport HALTED for two hours

3 flights diverted

  • IndiGo Airways flights from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad (domestic)
  • Oman Air flight from Muscat (international)

First flight landed
After the inspection, Air India aircraft 831 from Delhi landed at Kochi airport at 2:28pm

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coast Guard helicopter Crash
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp