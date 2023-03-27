Home States Kerala

Congress not going to be cowed down by pressure, says Sudhakaran

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused PM Modi of being among the world’s dictators during a satyagraha in Kochi. Various DCCs across the state also held similar protests.

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress President K Sudhakaran accused the BJP of digging the grave of democracy while inaugurating a day-long satyagraha at Gandhi Park grounds in East Fort against the  BJP government’s vendetta politics aimed at Rahul Gandhi.

The protest was advanced to Sunday instead of Monday, as initially planned, on the national leadership’s directive. Sudhakaran asserted that in a democracy, everyone has the right to criticise, and the BJP government is attempting to suppress it.

“What was the crime initiated by Rahul Gandhi? He mentioned the name of PM Modi along with those Modis who had looted the country’s wealth. The Congress is not going to be cowed down by pressure,” said Sudhakaran.

BJP lodges plaint against M M Mani
Kottayam: The political row over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament took a new turn in Kottayam after BJP central zone president N Hari filed a complaint with the Kottayam district police chief against CPM leader M M Mani over his remarks on the incident. Hari demanded that a case be registered against Mani for his statements to reporters in Idukki, where he allegedly accused PM Modi of facilitating the killing of thousands of Muslims when he was the CM of Gujarat and claimed that Christians are currently being murdered. 

