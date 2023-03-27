Home States Kerala

Innocent a true artist with great sense of humour

He knew how to care for relationships, both within his family and in the film industry, and had emotional bonds with many people.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Innocent, a man who made Malayalis laugh on screen and off it.

Innocent, a man who made Malayalis laugh on screen and off it. (Photo | Innocent Facebook )

By Express News Service

Madhupal K  (Actor/director)
The passing of Innocent marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema. He was a true artist, and I had the privilege of getting to know him well while shooting Rajeev Anchal’s “Made in USA” in Albuquerque(USA), where we spent two months together. We would go for morning walks, and his wife Alice would prepare breakfast for us upon our return. He knew how to care for relationships, both within his family and in the film industry, and had emotional bonds with many people.

He had great chemistry with Jayaram and Dileep, with whom he worked on most of his roles, as well as with directors such as Sathyan Anthikkad, Priyadarshan, and Joshiy. Sathyan even waited for Innocent to recover from illness while filming “Manassinakkare” and Innocent gave a beautiful performance despite the doubts.

In addition to being a fighter who worked hard to achieve success, Innocent also cared deeply about others in the industry and supported them. He cared about people, a trait I have seen in N F Varghese, Narendra Prasad, and Rajan P Dev as well.

When I was doing my first directorial venture ‘Thalappavu’, he was magnanimous enough to ask about the progress of the project. I asked him whether he could go through one of the reels of the movie and give feedback. He happily agreed and after watching it he told me “ Madhu, this will bring something good for you.” He was prophetic. The film won many laurels.

As a film producer, Innocent ensured that the films he produced stood the test of time, such as “Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback.” He was also a pillar of strength for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, and never shied away from expressing his opinions.

Even as a Parliamentarian, Innocent maintained strong connections with people from diverse backgrounds and worked to find solutions to their problems. He had a great sense of humour and used it to great effect in his speeches, treating everyone who approached him with equal consideration.

(As told to Shan A S)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp