Innocent made ‘connections’, smart manoeuvring count in 2014

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Kindly don’t vote for me” — this was how Innocent approached voters on the day of polling to the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. Asked why he made the strange request, he quipped, “If I ask for votes, it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”

Innocent’s smart manoeuvring went on to work in his favour. When the results were announced, he romped home with a margin of over 13,000 votes. Innocent, who began as a novice in national politics in 2014, became a seasoned politician by his second outing, five years later. But the 2019 general elections saw him lose to Congress leader Benny Behanan. In 2014, Innocent took on Congress heavyweight P C Chacko with élan. The voters loved his presence as an independent candidate with the backing of the CPM.

If Chacko lacked a “connection” with the voters, Innocent quickly “connected” with them. Innocent recalled that “my father was a Communist. My Hindi is functional enough to keep me in Delhi if I win the Lok Sabha election”. This self confidence was enough for the LDF and the voters to send him to New Delhi. Without any starry airs, he conquered his voters, especially the women, with his quick wit.

While Innocent contested as an independent in 2014, he was the official CPM candidate in 2019. The LDF also asked him to campaign for other party candidates which showed his acceptance as a leader. His fervent appeal during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha for launching of mobile testing centres and distribution of free medicines to fight cancer struck a chord with other members of Parliament, including then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who herself was undergoing cancer treatment then.

