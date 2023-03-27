Home States Kerala

Innocent made ‘connections’, smart manoeuvring count in 2014

Innocent’s smart manoeuvring went on to work in his favour. When the results were announced, he romped home with a margin of over 13,000 votes.

Published: 27th March 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

MP Innocent

Innocent, a man who made Malayalis laugh on screen and off it. (File Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Kindly don’t vote for me” — this was how Innocent approached voters on the day of polling to the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. Asked why he made the strange request, he quipped, “If I ask for votes, it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.” 

Innocent’s smart manoeuvring went on to work in his favour. When the results were announced, he romped home with a margin of over 13,000 votes. Innocent, who began as a novice in national politics in 2014, became a seasoned politician by his second outing, five years later. But the 2019 general elections saw him lose to Congress leader Benny Behanan. In 2014, Innocent took on Congress heavyweight P C Chacko with élan. The voters loved his presence as an independent candidate with the backing of the CPM. 

If Chacko lacked a “connection” with the voters, Innocent quickly “connected” with them. Innocent recalled that “my father was a Communist. My Hindi is functional enough to keep me in Delhi if I win the Lok Sabha election”. This self confidence was enough for the LDF and the voters to send him to New Delhi. Without any starry airs, he conquered his voters, especially the women, with his quick wit. 

While Innocent contested as an independent in 2014, he was the official CPM candidate in 2019. The LDF also asked him to campaign for other party candidates which showed his acceptance as a leader. His fervent appeal during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha for launching of mobile testing centres and distribution of free medicines to fight cancer struck a chord with other members of Parliament, including then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who herself was undergoing cancer treatment then. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalakudy Innocent
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp