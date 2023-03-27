Innocent rocked his political role with panache

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From on screen to off screen, Innocent plotted his political journey with the same astuteness that he accorded his movie roles. In a world where actor-turned-politicians are the norm, he was perhaps the only Mollywood personality to take to films after trying his luck in politics. He was also the first actor from the industry to be elected to Parliament.

Before his move into the movies, he was elected a councillor in his hometown of Irinjalakuda in 1979. Innocent, who was born into a family with Communist background, forged his political affiliations with RSP, an outfit that has a foothold in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, but lesser so elsewhere.

In his own words, he chose the RSP to get a party position as it had only a few leaders in his neck of the woods. He had earlier approached Communist leaders, who asked him to work for the organisation first before thinking about positions.

ALSO READ: Innocent's interventions: AMMA’s fatherly figure

Soumyadip Sinha

RSP named him Irinjalakuda constituency secretary. His memoir talks of Baby John, K Pankajakshan and K K Kumara Pillai as stalwart leaders of his party at the time. In his autobiography, Chirikku Pinnil Innocent says he got the support of Congress and Left in his election campaign and that ensured his win to the Irinjalakuda municipality. He also says that his father, Thekkethil Vareedh, a hardcore Communist, infused in him a political culture

His second innings in politics came in 2014 when the CPM-led LDF decided to back him for the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat. Political pundits predicted that his winning prospects were slim because of the fight in a known Congress fort in which then-senior leader P C Chacko was fielded. Chacko, the former Thrissur MP, was trying his luck in Chalakudy after swapping seats with K P Dhanapalan. However, Innocent emerged victorious by a margin of 13,884 votes and became the first actor to be elected to Parliament from the state.

Amidst reports that he would have to give up his sitting seat for the 2019 LS polls, CPM backed him again. But he ended up losing to Congress leader Benny Behanan. Sathyan Anthikad’s political satire, Sandesam, released in 1991 featured Innocent as Yashwant Sahai -- a Hindi-speaking politician who travels to Kerala as part of his party’s all-India tour.

However, the national leader finds himself in a tough spot among the party workers with poor Hindi skills. A distraught Sahai warns “100% literate bandar ka bachaa”. Ironically, over two decades later, Innocent, as a real-life MP, was said to put then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in a tough spot with his speeches in Malayalam.

As Uthup Vallikadan in the film Oru Indian Pranayakatha, released in 2013, Innocent plays a politician who hops from one TV channel studio to another for debates. Johny Vellikala in Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, Palodan in Jomonte Suvisheshangal, and Home Minister Koyapparamban in Jack and Daniel are his other roles in which he portrayed political leaders that are still fresh in the memories of movie buffs.

A versatile gem

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Innocent appeared in over 500 films and proved his versatility in both comic and serious roles

His most notable work includes Nadodikkaattu, Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street, Midhunam, Ponnmuttayidunna Tharavu, August 1, Dr Pasupathy, Manichithrathazhu, Ramji Rao Speaking, Sandesham, Kottayam Kunjachan, Kilukkam, Pavithram, Vietnam Colony, Azhakiya Ravanan, Devasuram, and Ravanaprabhu

As a producer, Innocent was a recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards — Vida Parayum Munpe (1981) and Ormakkayi (1982); as an actor, he won Second Best Actor for Mazhavil Kavadi (1989)

KOCHI: From on screen to off screen, Innocent plotted his political journey with the same astuteness that he accorded his movie roles. In a world where actor-turned-politicians are the norm, he was perhaps the only Mollywood personality to take to films after trying his luck in politics. He was also the first actor from the industry to be elected to Parliament. Before his move into the movies, he was elected a councillor in his hometown of Irinjalakuda in 1979. Innocent, who was born into a family with Communist background, forged his political affiliations with RSP, an outfit that has a foothold in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, but lesser so elsewhere. In his own words, he chose the RSP to get a party position as it had only a few leaders in his neck of the woods. He had earlier approached Communist leaders, who asked him to work for the organisation first before thinking about positions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ: Innocent's interventions: AMMA’s fatherly figure Soumyadip SinhaRSP named him Irinjalakuda constituency secretary. His memoir talks of Baby John, K Pankajakshan and K K Kumara Pillai as stalwart leaders of his party at the time. In his autobiography, Chirikku Pinnil Innocent says he got the support of Congress and Left in his election campaign and that ensured his win to the Irinjalakuda municipality. He also says that his father, Thekkethil Vareedh, a hardcore Communist, infused in him a political culture His second innings in politics came in 2014 when the CPM-led LDF decided to back him for the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat. Political pundits predicted that his winning prospects were slim because of the fight in a known Congress fort in which then-senior leader P C Chacko was fielded. Chacko, the former Thrissur MP, was trying his luck in Chalakudy after swapping seats with K P Dhanapalan. However, Innocent emerged victorious by a margin of 13,884 votes and became the first actor to be elected to Parliament from the state. Amidst reports that he would have to give up his sitting seat for the 2019 LS polls, CPM backed him again. But he ended up losing to Congress leader Benny Behanan. Sathyan Anthikad’s political satire, Sandesam, released in 1991 featured Innocent as Yashwant Sahai -- a Hindi-speaking politician who travels to Kerala as part of his party’s all-India tour. However, the national leader finds himself in a tough spot among the party workers with poor Hindi skills. A distraught Sahai warns “100% literate bandar ka bachaa”. Ironically, over two decades later, Innocent, as a real-life MP, was said to put then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in a tough spot with his speeches in Malayalam. As Uthup Vallikadan in the film Oru Indian Pranayakatha, released in 2013, Innocent plays a politician who hops from one TV channel studio to another for debates. Johny Vellikala in Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, Palodan in Jomonte Suvisheshangal, and Home Minister Koyapparamban in Jack and Daniel are his other roles in which he portrayed political leaders that are still fresh in the memories of movie buffs. A versatile gem In a career spanning nearly five decades, Innocent appeared in over 500 films and proved his versatility in both comic and serious roles His most notable work includes Nadodikkaattu, Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street, Midhunam, Ponnmuttayidunna Tharavu, August 1, Dr Pasupathy, Manichithrathazhu, Ramji Rao Speaking, Sandesham, Kottayam Kunjachan, Kilukkam, Pavithram, Vietnam Colony, Azhakiya Ravanan, Devasuram, and Ravanaprabhu As a producer, Innocent was a recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards — Vida Parayum Munpe (1981) and Ormakkayi (1982); as an actor, he won Second Best Actor for Mazhavil Kavadi (1989)