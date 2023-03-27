Home States Kerala

Innocent's interventions: AMMA’s fatherly figure

The longest-serving president of AMMA, Innocent is known for his interventions in the association and how he handled internal problems.

Malayalam actor Innocent. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No one organised the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and brought its members closer than Innocent. It is no wonder that he held the post of president for over 15 years. He was chosen as AMMA’s president in 2000 and held the role six times, each term three years long. In most cases, he was elected to the general body unanimously. The longest-serving president of AMMA, Innocent is known for his interventions in the association and how he handled internal problems.

In an interview, Innocent had said that it was this role within AMMA that helped him during his cancer days. “I didn’t get much time to think about my disease as I was busy solving internal issues in AMMA,” he had said.

As a head of the association, the actor was even willing to apologise for the mistakes his co-stars made. Though he offered to step down on numerous occasions, fellow actors in the association had urged him to stay on. However, in 2018, Innocent announced that he would not seek a post in AMMA’s general body due to his busy schedule and health complications.

His diplomacy and decision-making skills in solving the issues and dealing with the celebrities, the big Ms, Jayaram, Dileep and other actors, helped him continue as president for 18 consecutive years.

